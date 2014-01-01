Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BluBambu Living
Furniture & Accessories in Lymington
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Teak Root Coffee Table , BluBambu Living BluBambu Living Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood
    Teak Root Coffee Table , BluBambu Living BluBambu Living Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Teak Root Coffee Table , BluBambu Living BluBambu Living Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Teak Root Coffee Table
    Outdoor Furniture - Reclaimed Javanese Fishing Boats, BluBambu Living BluBambu Living GardenFurniture Wood
    Outdoor Furniture - Reclaimed Javanese Fishing Boats, BluBambu Living BluBambu Living Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating
    Outdoor Furniture - Reclaimed Javanese Fishing Boats
    Cabana Brasilian Barbecue Restuarant , BluBambu Living BluBambu Living Wine cellar
    Cabana Brasilian Barbecue Restuarant , BluBambu Living BluBambu Living KitchenTables & chairs Wood
    Cabana Brasilian Barbecue Restuarant , BluBambu Living BluBambu Living KitchenTables & chairs Wood
    +3
    Cabana Brasilian Barbecue Restuarant
    Open Plan Living - New South Coast Extension , BluBambu Living BluBambu Living Modern dining room
    Open Plan Living - New South Coast Extension , BluBambu Living BluBambu Living Rustic style living room
    Open Plan Living - New South Coast Extension , BluBambu Living BluBambu Living Rustic style living room
    +3
    Open Plan Living - New South Coast Extension
    Modern Rustic , BluBambu Living BluBambu Living Dining roomTables
    Modern Rustic , BluBambu Living BluBambu Living Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    Modern Rustic , BluBambu Living BluBambu Living Wine cellar
    +2
    Modern Rustic

    BluBambu Living focuses on rustic, reclaimed wooden furniture and accessories from Indonesia.  Handcrafted pieces that embody traditional methods and modern design from surprising sources, such as old reclaimed Teak, Javanese fishing boats and recycled oil drums.

    Every piece as individual, loved and with a reassuringly lived in feel as the next - a distinct characteristic that effortlessly transforms into an eco-friendly piece without the name tag.

    Services
    Furniture retail; Bespoke Made to Order; Sourcing
    Service areas
    • London and South East England
    • Southampton
    • New Forest
    • lymington
    • bournemouth
    • Bath
    • Winchester
    • Poole
    • dorset
    • Hampshire
    • Guildford
    • Cobham
    • Surrey
    • Show all 13 service areas
    Company awards
    Finalist 'Best New Business' New Forest Business Partnership 2014.
    Address
    Sadlers Farm Workshops, Lower Pennington Lane, Hampshire
    SO41 8AL Lymington
    United Kingdom
    +44-1590670885 www.blubambu.co.uk
      Add SEO element