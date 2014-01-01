BluBambu Living focuses on rustic, reclaimed wooden furniture and accessories from Indonesia. Handcrafted pieces that embody traditional methods and modern design from surprising sources, such as old reclaimed Teak, Javanese fishing boats and recycled oil drums.
Every piece as individual, loved and with a reassuringly lived in feel as the next - a distinct characteristic that effortlessly transforms into an eco-friendly piece without the name tag.
- Company awards
- Finalist 'Best New Business' New Forest Business Partnership 2014.
