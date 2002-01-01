Trewin Design Architects are multi-award winning Devon Architects with fast growing regional reputation for the creation of dramatic, innovative architecture which is sensitive in its location.

Our office is based in Holsworthy, North Devon which allows us to be centrally located to our projects throughout Devon, Cornwall and Somerset. With over 40 years of experience, we are able to offer a qualified and dedicated team able to design and realise any residential, commercial or community project in the South West of England. Members of the both the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) and RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors), Trewin Design Architects have received numerous awards for their work. From individual bespoke residences to mass housing developments and retail centres.