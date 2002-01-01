Your browser is out-of-date.

    Trewin Design Architects are multi-award winning Devon Architects with fast growing regional reputation for the creation of dramatic, innovative architecture which is sensitive in its location.

    Our office is based in Holsworthy, North Devon which allows us to be centrally located to our projects throughout Devon, Cornwall and Somerset. With over 40 years of experience, we are able to offer a qualified and dedicated team able to design and realise any residential, commercial or community project in the South West of England. Members of the both the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) and RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors), Trewin Design Architects have received numerous awards for their work. From individual bespoke residences to mass housing developments and retail centres. 

    • South West of England
    • Devon
    • Cornwall
    • Somerset
    • 2015—MICHELMORES PROPERTY AWARDS. ECO PROJECT OF THE YEAR. Whalesborough Luxury Cottages, Bude, Cornwall
    • 2015—RICS SOUTH WEST AWARDS. Affordable Housing scheme in Mevagissey. Residential category.
    • 2014 - LABC BUILDING EXCELLENCE AWARDS. Best Extension or Alteration to an Existing Home, Private House, Devon. Highly Commended
    • 2013 - INSIDE HOUSING TOP 50 UK AFFORDABLE HOUSING DEVELOPMENTS. Beacon Heights, Cornwall
    • 2012 - HOUSING DESIGN AWARDS. Beacon Heights, Bodmin, Cornwall  | Shortlisted
    • 2009 - CORNISH BUILDINGS GROUP AWARDS. New Housing, Penmead Close, Delabole | Commendation
    • 2008-2009 - MICHELMORES, WESTERN MORNING NEWS COMMERCIAL PROPERTY AWARDS. Project of the Year, Affordable Housing, Isles of Scilly
    • 2007 - HOUSING DESIGN AWARDS. The Richard Fielden Award | Broadclose, Bude, Cornwall
    • MAIL ON SUNDAY BRITISH HOMES AWARD. Best Housing Development | Broadclose, Bude, Cornwall | Commendation
    • 2006/7 - WESTERN MORNING NEWS BUILDING AWARDS. Professional Practice of Year
    • 2005 - NEW LIVING NEW HOMES AWARD. Best New Building, New Private & Affordable Housing, Rydon Fields, Holsworthy, Devon
    • 2005 - LABC NATIONAL BUILT IN QUALITY AWARDS. Best Housing Residential Project | New Private & Affordable Housing Menors Place, Holsworthy, Devon
    • 2004 - NEW LIVING NEW HOMES AWARD. Best Conversion & 3 Bed Home. New Private & Affordable Housing, Menors Place, Holsworthy, Devon
    • 2002 - CLA BUILDING AWARD. New Treatment Works, Dawlish. Southern Area Award
    • 2002 - CLA BUILDING AWARDS. Trenouth Meadow Housing. Southern Area Award
    • 2002 - CLA BUILDING AWARDS. Percy's Restruant & Bar. Commendation
    • 2002 - CLA BUILDING AWARD. New Treatment Works, Sidmouth. Commendation
    • 2002 - CLA BUILDING AWARD. West Woolley Barns. Commendation
    • 2002 - BRITANNIA NATIONAL HOMEBUILDER AWARDS. Commended, Best Partnership. Housing Stella Maris Convent, Bideford, Devon
    • 2000 - CORNISH BUILDINGS GROUP AWARDS. New mixed development of private Housing Association at Kyl Cober Parc, Stoke Climsland, Cornwall
    • 1998 - CORNISH BUILDINGS GROUP AWARDS. Learning Resource Centre & Lecture Halls. Duchy College, Stoke Climsland, Cornwall
    • 1994 - CPRE/RIBA AWARD. Best New Project in Cornwall. New Housing, Callington, Cornwall. First Prize
    • 1993 - CORNISH BUILDINGS GROUP (1991) Best New Project in Cornwall. Angel Hill, Launceston, Cornwall. First Prize
    • 1989 - REDLAND PITCHED ROOF AWARD. St Martins Hotel, Isles of Scilly. Overall National Winner
    • 1988 - CORNISH BUILDINGS GROUP AWARD. Restoration & Extension to Alms Houses, Padstow, Cornwall. Highly Commended
    1 Stanhope Square
    EX22 6DR Holsworthy
    United Kingdom
    +44-1409253013 www.trewin-design.co.uk
