Tree Surgeons in London
Garden & Landscape Supplies in London
    • Whenever you need the tree in your garden pruned, shaped, reduced in size or even removed, you can always count of Fantastic Gardeners. The arborists in London we work with all have many years of experience and professional tree maintenance equipment. We can easily prune your tree to stimulate its growth and reduce the number of fallen leaves you have to clean every autumn. Pruning is also good because it eliminated old hazardous branches. When it comes time to get rid of an old tree stump, we offer two options: stump grinding and stump removal.

    Services
    • Tree surgery
    • however we also carry out lawn clearance
    • maintenance and landscaping services.
    Service areas
    London and greater London
    Address
    Wilton Court Wilton Rd
    N10 1LU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034042272 www.fantasticgardeners.co.uk/tree-surgery
