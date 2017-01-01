Your browser is out-of-date.

K-Tribe Studió
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune 411013
    • Barret Green House, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Modern dining room
    Barret Green House, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Modern kitchen
    Barret Green House, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Modern style bedroom
    +5
    Barret Green House
    Kennington Park Square, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Classic style bedroom
    Kennington Park Square, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Modern style bedroom
    Kennington Park Square, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Modern living room
    Kennington Park Square
    Sycamore Villas, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Classic style bedroom
    Sycamore Villas, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Classic style living room
    Sycamore Villas, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Classic style kitchen
    Sycamore Villas
    Aladdin Restaurant, Kashmir, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Rustic style conference centres
    Aladdin Restaurant, Kashmir, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Rustic style conference centres
    Aladdin Restaurant, Kashmir, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Rustic style conference centres
    +4
    Aladdin Restaurant, Kashmir
    Tong Shop, Mumbai, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió
    Tong Shop, Mumbai, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió
    Tong Shop, Mumbai, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió
    +1
    Tong Shop, Mumbai
    Golf Club, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Classic airports
    Golf Club, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Classic airports
    Golf Club, K-Tribe Studió K-Tribe Studió Classic airports
    +2
    Golf Club
    Show all 10 projects

    At K-Tribe Studios, we pride ourselves on our friendly no-nonsense approach and on building strong relationships with our clients. By combining exacting standards with warmth and informality, the whole process becomes enjoyable and rewarding.

     We are passionate about design and our experience and meticulous attention to detail, results in beautiful buildings and interiors that fulfil our clients’ aspirations. We work for both private and commercial clients on projects of varying size from a simple design refresh to large scale developments. From initial concept through to final installation, we are dedicated to inspiring clients’ own imagination and creativity. We continually aim to exceed expectations.   Our portfolio encompasses 

    Our vision is to create spaces that are functional and beautiful that will give our clients enduring pleasure.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • interior architecture and spatial design
    • kitchen and bathroom design
    • Bespoke
    • British made furniture
    • show homes
    • residential and commercial projects.
    Service areas
    Pune 411013
    Address
    N-103 Magarpatta
    Cyber City Pune 411013
    India
    +91-7852265063 ktribestudio.com
