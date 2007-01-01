Your browser is out-of-date.

Laura Slater
    PROCESS / PATTERN / PRINT/ PRODUCT

    Arresting printed objects for every day use within our homes.

    Informed by the interaction of colour and shape, our design focuses on the translation of drawing and surface through hand printed processes. Our specific interests lie in engagement with pattern and it’s ability to connect us to the environments around us. This is explored through approaches to drawing, process, materials and product. 

    Established in 2007 since graduating from the Royal College of Art.

    Services
    Hand Screen- Printed Interior Products- Made to Order/ Bespoke Furnishings
    Service areas
    Wakefield
    Company awards
    • Clients and Collaborators: Heals, Harvey Nicols, The Hepworth Wakefield, Material Lab, More and Co (USA), National Centre for Craft and Design, Nothing but Navy.
    • MA Mixed Media Textiles- Royal College of Art
    Address
    Studio 10, The Art House, Drury Lane, Wakefield, West Yorkshire,
    WF1 2TE Wakefield
    United Kingdom
    +14737929599215 www.lauraslater.co.uk
      Add SEO element