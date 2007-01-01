PROCESS / PATTERN / PRINT/ PRODUCT
Arresting printed objects for every day use within our homes.
Informed by the interaction of colour and shape, our design focuses on the translation of drawing and surface through hand printed processes. Our specific interests lie in engagement with pattern and it’s ability to connect us to the environments around us. This is explored through approaches to drawing, process, materials and product.
Established in 2007 since graduating from the Royal College of Art.
- Services
- Hand Screen- Printed Interior Products- Made to Order/ Bespoke Furnishings
- Service areas
- Wakefield
- Company awards
- Clients and Collaborators: Heals, Harvey Nicols, The Hepworth Wakefield, Material Lab, More and Co (USA), National Centre for Craft and Design, Nothing but Navy.
- MA Mixed Media Textiles- Royal College of Art
- Address
-
Studio 10, The Art House, Drury Lane, Wakefield, West Yorkshire,
WF1 2TE Wakefield
United Kingdom
+14737929599215 www.lauraslater.co.uk