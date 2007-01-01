PROCESS / PATTERN / PRINT/ PRODUCT

Arresting printed objects for every day use within our homes.

Informed by the interaction of colour and shape, our design focuses on the translation of drawing and surface through hand printed processes. Our specific interests lie in engagement with pattern and it’s ability to connect us to the environments around us. This is explored through approaches to drawing, process, materials and product.

Established in 2007 since graduating from the Royal College of Art.