Regional Environmental Services
    • Regional Environmental Services is a pest and bird control company operating throughout the whole of London.

    Their services include the safe removal, prevention and clean-up of pest species including pigeons, rats and insects.

    Preventative measures are:

    - Optical bird gel

    - Pigeon netting

    - Bird spikes

    Services
    • Pest Control
    • Bird control
    • pigeon control
    • pigeon removal
    • bird spikes installation
    • bird gel installation
    • pigeon netting installation
    • Cleaning
    • waste removal
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    PO Box 2105
    SP2 2BU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2080450445 www.regionalenvironmental.co.uk
