JCAD
Architects in Chesterfield
Reviews (5)
Projects

    Hawthorn Cottage, Eyam - Yard Conversion
    Hawthorn Cottage, Eyam - Yard Conversion

    If you're looking for an Architect in Chesterfield, Sheffield or the surround area then look no further.

    JCAD provides a high quality Architectural Design Service, focussing on all domestic projects including the following: House Extensions

    Loft Conversions

    Be-Spoke New-Build Homes

    Residential / Housing Developments

    We also offer services for small scale commercial projects such as:

    New build Bars & Restaurants

    Extension and Refurbishment of Bars and Restaurants

    Small Office Developments

    Small Industrial Developments

    All of our projects are highly thought out in conjunction with our clients to ensure that each project is specifically tailored to meet individual project needs, whilst our high attention to detail will ensure that extensive construction plans are produced aiding a more pain free and problem free construction process.

    Architect
    • Chesterfield
    • Sheffield
    • Nr Sheffield
    • dronfield
    • MANSFIELD
    90 Chatsworth Road
    S40 2AN Chesterfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1246580949 www.jcadesigns.co.uk

    Richard Gay
    Jonathan designed the plans for a single storey front extension and internal revamp for us. From the first meeting he understood what we were looking for and came up with some really good ideas for it. He arranged and saw the whole thing through planning, structural calculations and building control, answering queries from us and anyone else involved in the process. Making the whole thing easy for novices like us. He is a really nice friendly guy to deal with, is very knowledgeable and his fees seemed very reasonable to us. Highly recommended.
    over 8 years ago
    Lesley Clarke
    Having deliberated over various different options for extensions or alterations to our property for a number of years we finally decided to do something about it. We contacted JCAD for some advice and to make sure that there was something that we could do to the property that would most importantly work for us but also look right and blend in both with the existing building and with the neighbourhood (some local extensions were eyesores and we didn’t want to fall into that trap). Jonathan came out and suggested some very interesting ideas which we hadn’t even conceived of and we were impressed by his enthusiasm and seemingly deep planning and building knowledge. We then received a number of interesting draft proposals and after a face to face meeting to discuss the various options we had a bespoke design that incorporated a large two storey extension to the side of our house as well as an off shot to the rear which gave us a fantastic open plan living area incorporating a new kitchen, a conservatory and stunning views out to the garden. Planning approval was negotiated by Jonathan with very little fuss indeed and the builders that Jonathan recommended were highly complimentary of the final drawings that were produced for them to work from. The build itself went really well and Jonathan, although not appointed to monitor works, did call round from time to time to make sure things were running smoothly and that we were happy with progress. The builders also informed us that Jonathan was very helpful and always happy to respond to their queries and this contributed greatly to the project completing more or less on time (the only issue being the weather!) and within the initial estimate that the builders had given us. They even sourced the correct size and colour of bricks to match a 1930's house. From start to finish we cannot recommend JCAD enough, from taking our initial ideas and making them into a clear and coherent final design that blends in with the main house, to the professional and friendly service. If we ever move (unlikely as we love our house now that it is finished) we will definitely be contacting Jonathan again to help us.
    over 7 years ago
    ruth allen
    Jonathan designed us a large rear extension for our home. He was very helpful and made useful suggestions for the design. He was very thorough and made sure that we were completely happy with the final design before submitting the planning application. Everything was done promptly and Jonathan was always available if we had any questions. The planning approval and building regs approval were achieved without any problems and we are very happy with our finished extension. Jonathan was a pleasure to deal with and I would definately recommend him to anyone.
    over 7 years ago
