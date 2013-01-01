Your browser is out-of-date.

NRAP Architects
Architects in Cambridge
Reviews (2)
Projects

    • Blacktrace, NRAP Architects NRAP Architects Modern bars & clubs
    Blacktrace, NRAP Architects NRAP Architects Modern bars & clubs
    Blacktrace, NRAP Architects NRAP Architects Modern bars & clubs
    Blacktrace
    House For A Music Lover, NRAP Architects NRAP Architects Modern living room
    House For A Music Lover, NRAP Architects NRAP Architects Modern houses
    House For A Music Lover, NRAP Architects NRAP Architects Modern study/office
    +10
    House For A Music Lover
    Astor House, NRAP Architects NRAP Architects Modern houses
    Astor House, NRAP Architects NRAP Architects Modern houses
    Astor House, NRAP Architects NRAP Architects Modern living room
    +8
    Astor House
    The Nook Converted Bakery, NRAP Architects NRAP Architects Modern kitchen
    The Nook Converted Bakery, NRAP Architects NRAP Architects Scandinavian style garden
    The Nook Converted Bakery, NRAP Architects NRAP Architects Modern kitchen
    +22
    The Nook Converted Bakery

    NRAP Architects is a unique and highly skilled firm of award winning architects, working across several disciplines including architecture, urban design, interior design, infrastructure and landscape.

    We provide bespoke design and project management services in many sectors including community, commercial, residential and education and have established a national reputation for designing beautiful buildings and interiors in sensitive locations.  We enjoy the different challenges that each sector poses believing that one can learn from the other. NRAP Architects are experts at understanding the requirements of businesses, charities, trusts, corporations and private individuals.  We work closely with our clients to create solutions of enduring beauty and lasting value; generated through an appreciation of the site specific context and budgetary constraints.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Urban Design and Interior Design
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Cambridge
    Company awards
    Multiple local and national design awards for architecture, urban design, sustainability and conservation - including awards from the RIBA , CFCI, Local Authority, and other industry related bodies.
    Address
    13-15 Covent Garden
    CB1 2HS Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1223464455 nrap.co.uk

    Reviews

    Maja Maliszewska
    almost 2 years ago
    Robert Illingworth
    Very helpful and approachable company.
    about 4 years ago
