I am an independent designer, specialising in all aspects of interior decoration.

Decorative work is incredibly varied and it is great to work with clients on a personal level. My aim is to make good design accessible and as such, tailor my services to the individual. I work on projects large or small, from one room to a complete residence, with private clients and alongside architects and builders.

My services include, space planning, paint and colour specification, furniture specification and lighting design.