Maya Wilson Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bath
    • I am an independent designer, specialising in all aspects of interior decoration.

    Decorative work is incredibly varied and it is great to work with clients on a personal level. My aim is to make good design accessible and as such, tailor my services to the individual. I work on projects large or small, from one room to a complete residence, with private clients and alongside architects and builders.

    My services include, space planning, paint and colour specification, furniture specification and lighting design.

    Services
    • space planning
    • paint and colour specification
    • furniture specification
    • lighting design.
    Service areas
    Bath
    Address
    6 Claremont walk
    BA1 6HB Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-7796953535 www.mayawilsoninteriors.co.uk
