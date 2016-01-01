Your browser is out-of-date.

AM Florence
Furniture & Accessories in London
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • DESK BOOKCASE OFFICE STEAMER TRUNK, AM Florence AM Florence Study/officeDesks Wood
    DESK BOOKCASE OFFICE STEAMER TRUNK, AM Florence AM Florence Study/officeCupboards & shelving
    DESK BOOKCASE OFFICE STEAMER TRUNK, AM Florence AM Florence Study/officeCupboards & shelving Wood
    +5
    DESK BOOKCASE OFFICE STEAMER TRUNK
    William MORRIS Wallpaper Steamer Trunk Coffee Table - Luxury Collection, AM Florence AM Florence Living roomSide tables & trays Plywood White
    William MORRIS Wallpaper Steamer Trunk Coffee Table - Luxury Collection, AM Florence AM Florence Living roomSide tables & trays Plywood Black
    William MORRIS Wallpaper Steamer Trunk Coffee Table - Luxury Collection, AM Florence AM Florence Living roomSide tables & trays Plywood Brown
    +3
    William MORRIS Wallpaper Steamer Trunk Coffee Table - Luxury Collection
    Luxury Furniture Collection Vintage Inspired Steamer Trunks Coffee Table , AM Florence AM Florence Living roomSide tables & trays Plywood
    Luxury Furniture Collection Vintage Inspired Steamer Trunks Coffee Table , AM Florence AM Florence Living roomStorage Plywood
    Luxury Furniture Collection Vintage Inspired Steamer Trunks Coffee Table , AM Florence AM Florence Living roomStorage Plywood
    +3
    Luxury Furniture Collection Vintage Inspired Steamer Trunks Coffee Table
    Unique Living Room, AM Florence AM Florence Rustic style conference centres
    Unique Living Room, AM Florence AM Florence Rustic style bedroom
    Unique Living Room, AM Florence AM Florence Living roomSide tables & trays
    +2
    Unique Living Room
    UNIQUE SHOWCASE for EXCLUSIVE IDEAS, AM Florence AM Florence Minimalist office buildings
    UNIQUE SHOWCASE for EXCLUSIVE IDEAS, AM Florence AM Florence Minimalist office buildings
    UNIQUE SHOWCASE for EXCLUSIVE IDEAS, AM Florence AM Florence Minimalist office buildings
    +7
    UNIQUE SHOWCASE for EXCLUSIVE IDEAS
    FRAME or COFFEE TABLE? - Traditionally Gold, AM Florence AM Florence Living roomSide tables & trays
    FRAME or COFFEE TABLE? - Traditionally Gold, AM Florence AM Florence Classic style living room
    FRAME or COFFEE TABLE? - Traditionally Gold, AM Florence AM Florence Modern living room
    +8
    FRAME or COFFEE TABLE? - Traditionally Gold
    AM Florence is Elegance, Romance, Unique Eclusive Furnitures to decorate your Home.

    Our purpose is to give a new life to Vintage furnitures with amazing inner stories, sew them elegant dresses for this new world and give you the best. 

    The Dream is our main concern and we'd like to make you wander in forgotten places, stories and myths while you are staring at your new furniture made by AM Florence.   

    We Restore and Customize all our works with a particular attention to Details, designing a different custom for every piece. 

    AM Florence use only High Quality Laid Paper, Original Italian Leather and Vintage Collectibles. We learned the art of restoring working side by side with artisans in Florence and we adapted those tecniques to our works, improving quality and details in order to give you a product that no one will ever have like yours.

    Services
    restyle of furniture, restoration, and Bespoke furniture
    Service areas
    • & worldwide
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • London
    Address
    45 Treby Street
    E34TE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7534656535 www.amflorence.com
    Legal disclosure

    AM Florence

    Exclusive Italian Furnitures made in London

