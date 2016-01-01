AM Florence is Elegance, Romance, Unique Eclusive Furnitures to decorate your Home.

Our purpose is to give a new life to Vintage furnitures with amazing inner stories, sew them elegant dresses for this new world and give you the best.

The Dream is our main concern and we'd like to make you wander in forgotten places, stories and myths while you are staring at your new furniture made by AM Florence.

We Restore and Customize all our works with a particular attention to Details, designing a different custom for every piece.

AM Florence use only High Quality Laid Paper, Original Italian Leather and Vintage Collectibles. We learned the art of restoring working side by side with artisans in Florence and we adapted those tecniques to our works, improving quality and details in order to give you a product that no one will ever have like yours.