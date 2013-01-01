Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt
Architects in Basingstoke
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Mill House, Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Country style houses Bricks
    Mill House, Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Country style living room
    Mill House, Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
    +14
    Mill House
    Nately Towers , Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Modern houses Wood
    Nately Towers , Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Modern houses Bricks
    Nately Towers , Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Modern living room
    Nately Towers
    Itchen Greenhouse, Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Minimalist garage/shed
    Itchen Greenhouse, Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Minimalist garage/shed
    Itchen Greenhouse, Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Minimalist garage/shed
    +12
    Itchen Greenhouse
    Milkingpen Lane , Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Classic style study/office
    Milkingpen Lane , Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Classic style study/office
    Milkingpen Lane , Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Classic style study/office
    +3
    Milkingpen Lane
    Woodgarth , Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Classic style dining room
    Woodgarth , Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Classic style houses
    Woodgarth , Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt Classic style houses
    +8
    Woodgarth

    We are an award-winning progressive, creative and pragmatic architectural studio with a breadth of experience across many sectors and building types.

    We understand that quality design stems from the collaborative process. We work closely with clients, communities and the end-user, responding to their needs and realising their aspirations whilst respecting the social, cultural, economic, historical and environmental contexts of place. 

    We foster a culture of personal development believing our people are our greatest asset. As a studio we are continually learning, expanding our knowledge base and striving to realise our full potential. 

    We are Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt.

    Services
    Architecture, Planning, and Interior Design
    Service areas
    UK, London, and South East
    Company awards
    • RICS Award
    • Housing Innovation Awards
    • Housing Excellence Awards 
    Address
    14a London Street
    RG21 7NU Basingstoke
    United Kingdom
    +44-1256411450 acgarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Orlando Roake
    about 3 years ago
      Add SEO element