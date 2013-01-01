We are an award-winning progressive, creative and pragmatic architectural studio with a breadth of experience across many sectors and building types.
We understand that quality design stems from the collaborative process. We work closely with clients, communities and the end-user, responding to their needs and realising their aspirations whilst respecting the social, cultural, economic, historical and environmental contexts of place.
We foster a culture of personal development believing our people are our greatest asset. As a studio we are continually learning, expanding our knowledge base and striving to realise our full potential.
We are Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt.
- Services
- Architecture, Planning, and Interior Design
- Service areas
- UK, London, and South East
- Company awards
- RICS Award
- Housing Innovation Awards
- Housing Excellence Awards
- Address
-
14a London Street
RG21 7NU Basingstoke
United Kingdom
+44-1256411450 acgarchitects.co.uk