Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Gavin Langford Architects
Architects in Cambridge
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 0801, Gavin Langford Architects Gavin Langford Architects
    0801, Gavin Langford Architects Gavin Langford Architects Scandinavian style garden
    0801, Gavin Langford Architects Gavin Langford Architects Industrial style houses
    +4
    0801
    1207, Gavin Langford Architects Gavin Langford Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    1207, Gavin Langford Architects Gavin Langford Architects Modern kitchen
    1207, Gavin Langford Architects Gavin Langford Architects Modern bathroom
    +7
    1207

    The practice specialises in creative contemporary design with particular emphasis on characterful and engaging places and spaces, and taking a project from informed overview to refined detail. 

    Whether that is someone’s home, workplace, place of welfare, education or just somewhere for enjoyment, as a small, chartered practice we can provide a competitive, bespoke and flexible service to suit individual client’s requirements.

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    Cambridge and & all across the UK
    Company awards
    RIBA Spirit of Ingenuity Awards Commendation
    Address
    CB2 1LB Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    www.gavinlangfordarchitects.com
      Add SEO element