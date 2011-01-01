Founded in 2011 after being inspired to design again by her children, former Retail Homewares Buyer and Surface Pattern Designer Helen Gordon saw an opportunity to create a distinctive UK brand. Using her great love for pattern, colour and texture, original hand-painted prints were designed for a collection of children's clothing and accessories. As the Helen Gordon brand has evolved and her children have got older her work has developed to include more varied imagery that appeals to adults as well as children. Through her passion for interiors, she has found herself designing new ideas for the home and for 2015 she has launched her first dedicated Homewares collection under her new lifestyle brand.

With a distinctive retro feel and striking colour palette, the collection includes kitchen textiles and accessores, mugs, cushions, wallpaper and gift accessories. The brand has been at the forefront of a trend to bring back manufacturing to the UK by producing the collection in various small factories all-over the UK.