Design by Deborah Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Berkshire
    A Spectacular View - Madrid Apartment
    Goodbye Magnolia - Brightening up a Family Home
    Brave With Colour - A Waterside Apartment
    Barn Conversion

    We offer a comprehensive interior design service from the initial design presented via mood boards, furniture layouts and 3D visuals through to the delivery of the design scheme, organising the ordering and delivery of products, supervision of trades and liaison with other building professionals

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    • UK and Global
    • Greater London
    • Berkshire
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Hampshire
    • Surrey
    • Reading
    Company awards
    International Property Award, Interior Design South East, private residence
    Address
    The Studio at Thornwood, Canhurst Lane
    RG10 9XU Berkshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-7725339370 www.designbydeborah.co.uk

