Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Swaffer
Textiles & Upholstery in Peterborough
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Austen , Swaffer Swaffer HouseholdTextiles
    Austen

    Established in 1973, Anne and Robert Swaffer Limited offer an extensive range of exclusive, high quality furnishing fabrics in modern and classic styles suitable for all interiors. Renowned for our traditional British printed florals our collections as include sumptuous velvets, woven silks and versatile plains.

    Services
    Fine furnishing fabrics
    Service areas
    • Fabrics
    • Upholstery
    • curtains
    • UK and Global
    • Peterborough
    Address
    Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate
    PE2 6WQ Peterborough
    United Kingdom
    +44-1733371727 www.swaffer.co.uk
      Add SEO element