Established in 1973, Anne and Robert Swaffer Limited offer an extensive range of exclusive, high quality furnishing fabrics in modern and classic styles suitable for all interiors. Renowned for our traditional British printed florals our collections as include sumptuous velvets, woven silks and versatile plains.
Address
-
Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate
PE2 6WQ Peterborough
United Kingdom
+44-1733371727 www.swaffer.co.uk