Since 1992, Gantous Arquitectos has successfully positioned itself as a leader in contemporary architecture and interior design. Brothers Claudio and Christian Gantous, along with their team of professionals, have a philosophy of confronting each project as an opportunity for uniqueness and authenticity. A commitment by which they have developed projects of the highest architectural and technical standards for residential, commercial, corporate and government sectors.

ga's extensive and varied portfolio includes projects of the caliber of The Royal Dutch Embassy in Mexico City, the remodeling of the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, the high altar and presbytery of the Cathedral of Zacatecas, and the corporate offices for Siebel Systems in L'Etoile, Paris, among many others. Recently the company has been involved in designing a variety of high-end condominiums for property development companies and it successfully developed and promoted an exclusive apartment building in Polanco, Mexico City. Gantous Arquitectos are renowned for their work on high-end residential projects, which involve design and manufacture of highly specialized furnishings. The company creates perfectly executed, elegant projects with environments that are both comfortable and sublime in their artistic expression. Most importantly, however, their projects are carefully designed with regard to climate and optimal orientation, resulting in intelligent and sustainable architecture. Without great concern for contemporary stylistic architectural trends, ga focuses on simple and serene forms that allow for emphasis on detail. In this manner, achieving spaces that enrich the human spirit through the fundamental value of respectful communication and co-existence between nature and architectural creation.