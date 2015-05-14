Your browser is out-of-date.

Märraum
Designers in Penryn
    • Floating Office on a 1941 WWII Ferro Cement Barge, Märraum Märraum Industrial style clinics
    Floating Office on a 1941 WWII Ferro Cement Barge

    At Märraum we bring more to your space – and take your story beyond its walls. From private to commercial, contemporary to restoration, start your adventure with a different kind of architectural practice in Cornwall. Get in touch and discover how you can bring your own story of space to life.

    Architecture and design
    • Cornwall & SW England
    • Truro
    • Cornwall
    • & all across the UK
    • Penryn
    Studio J, Jubilee Warehouse
    TR10 8AE Penryn
    United Kingdom
    +44-1326617007 marraum.co.uk

    Damian Vizzard - Blazing Burners
    I contacted Marram enquiring about their services for our house renovation. Although our time scales weren't suitable I received some honest help and advice and although Adam couldn't help me further, the impression I had for him and Marraum was very positive. Thank you Marraum for your honesty and integrity.
    4 months ago
    Elinor Chapman
    Highly recommended. Marraum helped us convert our old fashioned tiny 2 bedroom terraced house by the sea, into a stunning, contemporary and spacious home. They have an incredible eye for space and could see that with minimal extension and a reconfiguration, we could maximise the space, and the views! We are thrilled with the result. We would never have thought it possible to achieve everything they managed to accommodate in a relatively small space, and they rose to every challenge we set them. In addition to this, they were absolutely lovely to work with. We would certainly use them for any future projects.
    3 months ago
