Kitchenology
Kitchen Planners in Bury St. Edmunds
Reviews (6)
    HORSEHEATH KITCHEN
    HORSEHEATH KITCHEN

    We are a proud family business from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk provides a comprehensive, personalised and contemporary kitchen to suit your needs. We have sold bespoke ALNO kitchens and appliancesfor many years, now coming up to our tenth anniversary of business! We can also fully prepare and fit your kitchen; our installers are fully Gas Safe & NICEIC registered.

    Services
    Kitchen design and Kitchen installation
    Service areas
    • Bury St Edmunds
    • Cambridge
    • Suffolk
    • Norfolk
    • Cambridgeshire
    • Essex
    • Bury St. Edmunds
    Address
    Kitchenology, Barton Retail Park, Barton road
    IP32 7BE Bury St. Edmunds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1284724723 www.kitchenologyltd.co.uk

    Reviews

    Teresa
    We decided that the time had come for a complete kitchen refurbishment. We broadly knew what we wanted but needed expert help to execute our ideas. We liked the modern look of the Kitchenology website and had several visits to the showroom to see the units and appliances for ourselves. Jennifer listened attentively to our needs and from the options she drew up for us we were able to choose our ideal layout. Having Jennifer's fresh perspective was really helpful, and her detailed knowledge of modern appliances and new developments was invaluable in guiding our choices. Jennifer was always happy to answer our questions and was open and honest about the costs involved and the time frames we could expect, so there were no nasty surprises. The crew who installed the kitchen were polite and respectful and showed endless patience in explaining anything we were uncertain about, and ensured we were involved at every stage. Craftsmanship and attention to detail was exemplary and extra effort and time was taken to ensure some very difficult corners were fitted perfectly. The result is a beautiful contemporary kitchen, exactly what we had hoped for, easy to clean with greatly improved storage, workspace and lighting, and impressive appliances. Thank you to Jennifer and the team.
    4 months ago
    Julie
    We were very pleased to find Kitchenology in Bury St Edmunds. We immediately liked the various kitchen installations/designs that were on display in the shop. After making an initial enquiry, we were then invited to discuss our requirements further and various ideas were suggested. We were shown the wide range of worktops/drawers/cupboards that are available in different price ranges. Kitchenology also offer a range of appliances that are accommodated in the overall design. The computer generated drawing of our proposed kitchen gave us confidence that we had chosen the right kitchen and enabled us to modify a few of our original ideas before deciding on the final outcome. We were completely satisfied with the professionalism and craftsmanship of the kitchen installer/carpenter that Kitchenology provided. We found Kitchenology quick to respond to our queries and felt it was an absolutely personal service. Jen was kind enough to lend us a small oven to try and make the process as easy as possible.
    over 2 years ago
    Jane
    Fantastic company to deal with - so glad I found them. Wanted a high quality modern kitchen and couldn’t find anything in Cambridge so ventured up to Bury and found exactly what I wanted. Jennifer was very helpful and spent a lot of time making sure everything was right. She also provided some ex display appliances to help me keep everything in budget. Everything ran smoothly with installation and it is so much better than I ever imagined. Well done – will definitely be recommending!
    over 2 years ago
