Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kerry Holden Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gravesend, Kent
Overview 5Projects (5) 7Ideabooks (7)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Refurbishment of a Victorian terrace property to be let out as an HMO, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Kitchen units Grey
    Refurbishment of a Victorian terrace property to be let out as an HMO, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Modern kitchen
    Refurbishment of a Victorian terrace property to be let out as an HMO, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Modern style bedroom
    +13
    Refurbishment of a Victorian terrace property to be let out as an HMO
    HMO Rrefurbishment, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Modern kitchen
    HMO Rrefurbishment, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Modern kitchen
    HMO Rrefurbishment, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Modern kitchen
    +11
    HMO Rrefurbishment
    Bathroom Refurbishment and Re-design, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Modern bathroom
    Bathroom Refurbishment and Re-design, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Modern bathroom
    Bathroom Refurbishment and Re-design, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Modern bathroom
    +4
    Bathroom Refurbishment and Re-design
    Bathroom, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Modern bathroom
    Bathroom, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Modern bathroom
    Bathroom, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Modern bathroom
    +5
    Bathroom
    Glamorous Monochrome Bedroom, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
    Glamorous Monochrome Bedroom, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
    Glamorous Monochrome Bedroom, Kerry Holden Interiors Kerry Holden Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
    +4
    Glamorous Monochrome Bedroom

    Kerry Holden Interiors can bring your vision to life by providing a professional interior design service tailored to your needs, paying particular attention to detail, to create a functional living environment for you, which is also aesthetically pleasing.

    Whatever your budget, be it small or more generous, Kerry will spend time discussing your requirements, listening to any ideas you may have, taking into account your likes and dislikes and how you wish to utilise the space.  By offering this personal service, your completed project will be totally unique whilst reflecting your own personality and style.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Design consultation
    • Home Staging/Styling of properties for sale or to let
    • Sourcing Products. Liaison with Suppliers and Tradesmen
    • Project Management
    • Personal Shopping
    Service areas
    • Kent. Depending on project scale nationwide and abroad.
    • Greater London Area
    • Central London.
    • Gravesend, KENT
    Address
    256 Old Road West
    DA11 0LY Gravesend, Kent
    United Kingdom
    +44-7855799417 www.kerryholdeninteriors.co.uk
      Add SEO element