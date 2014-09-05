Kerry Holden Interiors can bring your vision to life by providing a professional interior design service tailored to your needs, paying particular attention to detail, to create a functional living environment for you, which is also aesthetically pleasing.

Whatever your budget, be it small or more generous, Kerry will spend time discussing your requirements, listening to any ideas you may have, taking into account your likes and dislikes and how you wish to utilise the space. By offering this personal service, your completed project will be totally unique whilst reflecting your own personality and style.