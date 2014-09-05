Kerry Holden Interiors can bring your vision to life by providing a professional interior design service tailored to your needs, paying particular attention to detail, to create a functional living environment for you, which is also aesthetically pleasing.
Whatever your budget, be it small or more generous, Kerry will spend time discussing your requirements, listening to any ideas you may have, taking into account your likes and dislikes and how you wish to utilise the space. By offering this personal service, your completed project will be totally unique whilst reflecting your own personality and style.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Design consultation
- Home Staging/Styling of properties for sale or to let
- Sourcing Products. Liaison with Suppliers and Tradesmen
- Project Management
- Personal Shopping
- Service areas
- Kent. Depending on project scale nationwide and abroad.
- Greater London Area
- Central London.
- Gravesend, KENT
- Address
-
256 Old Road West
DA11 0LY Gravesend, Kent
United Kingdom
+44-7855799417 www.kerryholdeninteriors.co.uk