Above and Beyond
Designers in London
    Overview
    Hey – Ho
    Together pillow cases
    Dinner time plates
    Between the lines

    Founded by graphic designer  Claudia Pape and launched in January 2015 at Home London, Above & Beyond is a concept driven home ware brand with a graphic style.

    We create ideas and concepts that go beyond simply applying a pattern to an item. There always is a reason behind what we do, that makes the result stand out.

    Services
    homeware products
    Service areas
    Across the world
    Company awards
    Shortlisted for the COADG bursary 2015
    Address
    E5 8RQ London
    United Kingdom
    www.aboveandbeyond.london
