Tim Offer Architects
Architects in Cornwood
    Buckley Road Loft

    Award winning, local design, in South Devon.

    TOA offers a full architecture and design service, from initial briefing through to completion.  We aim to make the process of construction as enjoyable and stress free as possible, and our services can be tailored to the particular needs and budget of each project.

    Services
    • Services include: Briefing
    • surveys
    • Site appraisal
    • Refurbishment
    • Sustainability appraisals
    • Sketch and concept design
    • Planning Applications
    • Building regulations submissions
    • Detailed design and production information
    • Contract administrationn
    Service areas
    Devon
    Address
    PL21 9PU Cornwood
    United Kingdom
    +44-1752878986 www.timoffer.com
