At Mackay + Partners, we combine a keen commercial awareness with a quest for quality and design integrity. Thirty years of experience, at the forefront of contemporary design has enriched our team with the talent, skill and confidence to challenge the usual. As a small practice, we work on a variety of project types and scales and always ensure our client’s objectives are exceeded.



Mackay + Partners are a progressive team, we aim to learn and evolve our ideas and knowledge through projects. In coordination with our client, we examine the brief to expand the potential outcomes, pushing the boundaries of architecture and interior design to find the best solution. To each project we bring a fresh perspective and plenty of enthusiasm. We enjoy what we do.

We believe that projects are the result of team work and that our job is to be clear communicators of our client’s image. The range and scale of our projects is varied, but our ability to challenge perceptions of design and our dedication to the needs of our clients remains our mission.