FABI Designers & Builders Associates is a dynamic and

fast-growing design and build practice, which specialises in all aspects of Residential projects & refurbishment projects as well as Commercial Interiors. Founded in London by Zoltan and Anett Fabian.

The practice undertakes commissions for new-build homes, as well as apartments, refurbishment/remodeling, extensions and interiors.

We work comfortably on all sizes of projects. It is not the size of its budget that guides us in a design, but rather its potential to challenge us and to allow us the pleasure of working together with unique and interesting clients to produce truly original and powerful spaces for living and breathing - no matter what the size.