northwood design ltd
Furniture & Accessories in London
Projects

    Northwood works with a number of brands including Armadillo & Co fair-trade rugs, Bemboka knitted blankets and homewares,  ample sufficiency textiles and southwood homewares and furniture. All our brands have an elegant, refreshing aesthetic paired with a commitment to sustainability through the use of natural materials and ethically sourced labour. Custom and stock rugs available.

    Services
    Retail and Trade
    Service areas
    UK & Europe and London
    Address
    57 Amwell Street
    EC1R 1UR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072266099 www.northwoodhome.co.uk
