Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kitchencraft
Kitchen Planners in Witham, Essex
Overview 11Projects (11) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Timber In-Frame Slab Door Bespoke Painted in Farrow and Ball, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Built-in kitchens Solid Wood
    Timber In-Frame Slab Door Bespoke Painted in Farrow and Ball, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Grey
    Timber In-Frame Slab Door Bespoke Painted in Farrow and Ball, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Grey
    +7
    Timber In-Frame Slab Door Bespoke Painted in Farrow and Ball
    Modern Ivory Gloss Kitchen Diner Mixed With Old American Panelling, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Built-in kitchens
    Modern Ivory Gloss Kitchen Diner Mixed With Old American Panelling, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Modern kitchen
    Modern Ivory Gloss Kitchen Diner Mixed With Old American Panelling, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Built-in kitchens
    +6
    Modern Ivory Gloss Kitchen Diner Mixed With Old American Panelling
    Springfield, Chelmsford Essex, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Modern kitchen Grey
    Springfield, Chelmsford Essex, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Modern kitchen Grey
    Springfield, Chelmsford Essex, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Modern kitchen Multicolored
    +6
    Springfield, Chelmsford Essex
    Great Bardfield, Essex, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Modern kitchen Plastic Multicolored
    Great Bardfield, Essex, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Modern kitchen Plastic Multicolored
    Great Bardfield, Essex, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Modern kitchen Plastic Multicolored
    +10
    Great Bardfield, Essex
    Add Your Kitchen a Style with Wickham Bishops, Witham's Projects, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Modern kitchen Beige
    Add Your Kitchen a Style with Wickham Bishops, Witham's Projects, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Modern kitchen Beige
    Add Your Kitchen a Style with Wickham Bishops, Witham's Projects, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Modern kitchen Beige
    +18
    Add Your Kitchen a Style with Wickham Bishops, Witham's Projects
    Rayleigh, Essex, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Modern kitchen Plastic Grey
    Rayleigh, Essex, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Modern kitchen Plastic Grey
    Rayleigh, Essex, Kitchencraft Kitchencraft Modern kitchen Plastic White
    +8
    Rayleigh, Essex
    Show all 11 projects

    We are a family run business - Designing, Supplying and Installing Kitchens in the Essex area. 

    The majority of our business comes from recommendations, which is a real testament to the quality of our product and the service we provide. 

    We offer a very personal approach and our strength lies in the ability to listen to clients and understand what is needed, combined with our design flare to create inspiring designs. As a family run business we do not apply any hard sales techniques and are always open and honest with our clients. 

    Buying a kitchen is not something people do often, so taking that extra time and care during the planning stages is time very well spent for everyone. 

    At Kitchencraft we offer complete project management from start to finish, work can include removal or building of walls, plumbing, tiling, electrics, joinery and decorating. We can manage as much or as little as you require. 

    For more information please visit our website or call us on 01376 510865. 

    Services
    • kitchen Design
    • Kitchen Supply
    • Kitchen Installation
    • Bespoke Kitchens
    • Tiling
    • Plastering
    • Decorating
    • Plumbing
    • Flooring
    • Kitchen Appliances
    • Kitchen Sinks
    • Kitchen Taps
    • Building works
    • Show all 13 services
    Service areas
    • Witham
    • Chelmsford
    • Braintree
    • Southend on Sea
    • Hatfield Preverel
    • Wickham Bishops
    • Terling
    • Maldon
    • Hullbridge
    • Heybridge
    • Stebbing
    • Great Bardfield
    • Great Yeldham
    • Great Leighs
    • Bishop Stortford
    • Tiptree
    • Great Baddow
    • Broomfield
    • Colchester
    • Felsted
    • Essex
    • Show all 21 service areas
    Address
    Unit 6 Stepfield
    CM8 3BY Witham, Essex
    United Kingdom
    +44-1376510865 www.kitchen-craft.net

    Reviews

    Andrew Leeks
    almost 4 years ago
    Janet Hewitt
    Having had a kitchen fitted by KItchencraft 9 years ago...it was superb. When I moved house they were my obvious choice for another new kitchen. From the planning to the final finish, nothing was too much trouble. The office staff, Joe the fitter and Steve were exceptionally proffesional and helpful. The new kitchen is beautifull and worth every penny. Thank you to all at Kitchencraft.
    almost 4 years ago
    Mark Mcbrien
    We had a Kitchen designed and fitted by Kitchen Craft this year and the level of service we received was 5 Star. The friendly guidance and patience that we received from the Kitchen Craft team was first class. We were worried before the kitchen was installed based on installations over the years we had done by other companies but we had no need to be worried as the professional level of service from start to the finish given to us by the Kitchen Craft team was first Class. We are proud owners of a fantastic Kitchen Craft kitchen that we all as a family enjoy spending time in cooking food which is a passion of ours. as a family we would highly recommend Kitchen craft if you are thinking about having a new kitchen. Mr & Mrs McBrien
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element