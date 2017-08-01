Your browser is out-of-date.

Etons of Bath
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bath
Reviews (4)
    • Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern living room Multicolored
    Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern living room
    Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern living room Multicolored
    +17
    Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece
    Georgian Basement, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Grey
    Georgian Basement, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Grey
    Georgian Basement, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    +4
    Georgian Basement
    Our studio. Designed by Latham Interiors, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern bars & clubs
    Our studio. Designed by Latham Interiors, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern bars & clubs
    Our studio. Designed by Latham Interiors, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern bars & clubs
    +7
    Our studio. Designed by Latham Interiors
    Victorian Townhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style houses
    Victorian Townhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style living room
    Victorian Townhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern kitchen
    +33
    Victorian Townhouse
    1880s refurbishment, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style kitchen
    1880s refurbishment, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style kitchen
    1880s refurbishment, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style dining room
    +8
    1880s refurbishment
    Georgian Attic Guest Suite, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style bedroom Grey
    Georgian Attic Guest Suite, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style bedroom Grey
    Georgian Attic Guest Suite, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style bedroom Grey
    +20
    Georgian Attic Guest Suite
    Interior designer specialising in period properties with a particular focus on Georgian & Regency properties. 

    My style combines classic English design with contemporary twists particularly aimed to suit the period property. By referencing the past I look to bring history forward, mixing old and new, often adding a layer of playful punctuation.

    Elegance and luxury combined with thoughtful design beautifully enhance architectural features and the overall enjoyment of living, entertaining and relaxing in your home. Great design will also add asset value to your property. 

    Recent projects include a Georgian House in Surrey, a Georgian Manor House in Oxfordshire, a Georgian Rectory in Nottinghamshire, a Regency Townhouse in North London and a gentlemen's club smoking room in St James.

    Services
    The remit of an interior designer is so much wider than the look and feel of a room. I am also able to assist with: Interior designs for an entire house
    an extension or a single room • Improved electrical specifications • Audio-visual and security • Space planning for a better organised and more usable home • Furniture
    lighting and art sourcing • Introduction and management of trades • Re-upholstery and soft furnishings • Shutters and hand finished blinds and curtains • Floor and wall coverings • Lighting Design Typically
    as part of the design phase
    I would produce the following for a client: • Scale plans and elevations • Space planning options • Electrical plans • Mood boards • Specific design scheme boards containing imagery of proposed furniture
    Lighting
    style of window dressing and art as well as fabric
    wall covering and flooring samples I can produce 3D visuals at an additional cost. All products supplied through Latham Interiors are offered at competitive prices.
    Service areas
    all across UK and Bath
    Address
    108 Walcot St, Bath
    BA1 5BG Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225420279 www.etonsofbath.com

    Carrie Wong
    6 months ago
    Doctor Bharat Pankhania
    A very nice place. Designer. Helpful staff. Not intimidating considering it's a money dripping out of all your pores type of place. Staff are welcoming and warm. Some of the customers still like to show their elevated financial status when in shop, I am just happy that the good helpful staff will hopefully empty their bulging money pockets.
    over 4 years ago
    Matt Wordsworth
    about 2 years ago
