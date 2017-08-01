Interior designer specialising in period properties with a particular focus on Georgian & Regency properties.

My style combines classic English design with contemporary twists particularly aimed to suit the period property. By referencing the past I look to bring history forward, mixing old and new, often adding a layer of playful punctuation.

Elegance and luxury combined with thoughtful design beautifully enhance architectural features and the overall enjoyment of living, entertaining and relaxing in your home. Great design will also add asset value to your property.

Recent projects include a Georgian House in Surrey, a Georgian Manor House in Oxfordshire, a Georgian Rectory in Nottinghamshire, a Regency Townhouse in North London and a gentlemen's club smoking room in St James.