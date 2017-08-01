Interior designer specialising in period properties with a particular focus on Georgian & Regency properties.
My style combines classic English design with contemporary twists particularly aimed to suit the period property. By referencing the past I look to bring history forward, mixing old and new, often adding a layer of playful punctuation.
Elegance and luxury combined with thoughtful design beautifully enhance architectural features and the overall enjoyment of living, entertaining and relaxing in your home. Great design will also add asset value to your property.
Recent projects include a Georgian House in Surrey, a Georgian Manor House in Oxfordshire, a Georgian Rectory in Nottinghamshire, a Regency Townhouse in North London and a gentlemen's club smoking room in St James.
- Services
- The remit of an interior designer is so much wider than the look and feel of a room. I am also able to assist with: • Interior designs for an entire house
- an extension or a single room • Improved electrical specifications • Audio-visual and security • Space planning for a better organised and more usable home • Furniture
- lighting and art sourcing • Introduction and management of trades • Re-upholstery and soft furnishings • Shutters and hand finished blinds and curtains • Floor and wall coverings • Lighting Design Typically
- as part of the design phase
- I would produce the following for a client: • Scale plans and elevations • Space planning options • Electrical plans • Mood boards • Specific design scheme boards containing imagery of proposed furniture
- Lighting
- style of window dressing and art as well as fabric
- wall covering and flooring samples I can produce 3D visuals at an additional cost. All products supplied through Latham Interiors are offered at competitive prices.
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- all across UK and Bath
- Address
-
108 Walcot St, Bath
BA1 5BG Bath
United Kingdom
+44-1225420279 www.etonsofbath.com