MWE Architects
Architects in Newcastle upon Tyne
    • Olbaldston Gardens, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern conservatory
    Olbaldston Gardens, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern conservatory
    Olbaldston Gardens
    Riggsacre, Corbridge, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
    Riggsacre, Corbridge, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
    Riggsacre, Corbridge, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
    +1
    Riggsacre, Corbridge
    Princess Street, Corbridge., MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
    Princess Street, Corbridge., MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
    Princess Street, Corbridge., MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +2
    Princess Street, Corbridge.
    Shaftoe Cresent, Hexham, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
    Shaftoe Cresent, Hexham, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
    Shaftoe Cresent, Hexham, MWE Architects MWE Architects Rustic style houses
    +3
    Shaftoe Cresent, Hexham
    Potters Bank, Durham, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
    Potters Bank, Durham, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
    Potters Bank, Durham, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
    +4
    Potters Bank, Durham

    Established in 1910, Mauchlen Weightman and Elphick (MWE) has been a practice of Chartered Architects working in Newcastle upon Tyne for over 100 years.

    What do we do? The practice has a design and procurement service for any form of construction. Whilst our core function is Architectural design, our expertise covers a wide diverse of construction related services.

    Services
    Architectural Domestic & Commercial
    Service areas
    north east uk and Newcastle upon Tyne
    Address
    Unit 1
    NE43 7AL Newcastle upon Tyne
    United Kingdom
    +44-1912602299 www.mwearchitects.co.uk
