Novispace are a young and dynamic Design & Management team that works closely with each client to thoroughly understand their needs and develop solutions that are unique. From concept through to completion we are customer focused and client centred.

Our approach is always to allow the design aesthetic to evolve from practical brief and aspirations of the client. We assist in designing functional and innovative schemes, with the aim to produce coherent, thoughtful and appropriate spaces, which can be enjoyed by those who use them.

Once instructed, the complexity of each particular project is accessed and the design team is selected accordingly, to cover all aspects of design services and legal requirements. We create value through a creative approach to unlock and optimise the latent potential of each project. Our aim is always to enhance each property through creativity, integrity and hard work.

Our service covers the complete development cycle from inception to delivery, starting from initial brief to identify clients requirements to a full design and tender package, covering financial viability appraisal, planning, timescale/budget studies and project and cost management.

Great communication is kept between the project team and suppliers to ensure that deadlines, correct materials and quality are met every time.

We are always happy to discuss any size of project, so please feel free to contact us to discuss your needs.