At London based high end interior design company; NSI Design,

their ethos is to create spaces that work for their clients. NSI Design work with both individual and corporate clients alike and they cover any size of project and budget.

Whomever the client and whatever the budget, Nick Sunderland and his team apply the same basic principle- Communication is the key to success. From the outset, Nick and his team ensure that they fully understand the client’s needs, to produce an interior that is both visually pleasing and functional. Moods boards, floor plans and drawings are utilised to ensure that the overall scheme complies precisely to each clients exacting standards.

As one of London’s top interior design firms, NSI DESIGN are able to source the best materials at competitive prices, to ensure only the highest quality and finish. They cover every aspect of the home or corporate project, from a full interior to a single room, furnishing, fitting and decorating. Their experience in the industry, gives them unique access to some of the worlds leading design houses and relationships with the very best trades people. The result is a hassle and stress free service from initial design stage, to final dressing.