NSI DESIGN LTD
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    Hampstead West
    Hampstead West, NSI DESIGN LTD NSI DESIGN LTD
    Hampstead West, NSI DESIGN LTD NSI DESIGN LTD
    +247
    Hampstead West
    Kensington Lateral Apartment
    Kensington Lateral Apartment , NSI DESIGN LTD NSI DESIGN LTD
    Kensington Lateral Apartment , NSI DESIGN LTD NSI DESIGN LTD
    +104
    Kensington Lateral Apartment
    Danbury Essex
    Danbury Essex, NSI DESIGN LTD NSI DESIGN LTD
    Danbury Essex, NSI DESIGN LTD NSI DESIGN LTD
    +355
    Danbury Essex
    London Penthouse
    London Penthouse, NSI DESIGN LTD NSI DESIGN LTD
    London Penthouse, NSI DESIGN LTD NSI DESIGN LTD
    +109
    London Penthouse
    Courtfield
    Courtfield , NSI DESIGN LTD NSI DESIGN LTD
    Courtfield , NSI DESIGN LTD NSI DESIGN LTD
    +156
    Courtfield
    145 Blyth Road
    145 Blyth Road, NSI DESIGN LTD NSI DESIGN LTD
    145 Blyth Road, NSI DESIGN LTD NSI DESIGN LTD
    +61
    145 Blyth Road
    At London based high end interior design company; NSI Design,

    their ethos is to create spaces that work for their clients. NSI Design work with both individual and corporate clients alike and they cover any size of project and budget.

    Whomever the client and whatever the budget, Nick Sunderland and his team apply the same basic principle- Communication is the key to success. From the outset, Nick and his team ensure that they fully understand the client’s needs, to produce an interior that is both visually pleasing and functional. Moods boards, floor plans and drawings are utilised to ensure that the overall scheme complies precisely to each clients exacting standards.

    As one of London’s top interior design firms, NSI DESIGN are able to source the best materials at competitive prices, to ensure only the highest quality and finish. They cover every aspect of the home or corporate project, from a full interior to a single room, furnishing, fitting and decorating. Their experience in the industry, gives them unique access to some of the worlds leading design houses and relationships with the very best trades people. The result is a hassle and stress free service from initial design stage, to final dressing.

    Services
    • Interior Design. Architectural Design. Space planning. Decorating. Project Management. Construction. Residential. Commercial. Commercial Residential Concept design/feasibility study Full interior design service Furniture
    • fittings and equipment supply
    Service areas
    • London and South East England
    • International worldwide
    Company awards
    • International Property Awards 2013/14   Finalist SBID International Design Awards 2014
    • Finalist SBID International Design Awards 2015
    • Finalist International Design and Architecture Awards 2015
    Address
    Edward Nicholas Sunderland, 33 St James's Square
    SW1Y 4JS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-8456434968 www.nsinteriors.com
