Scott Donald Architecture
Architects in manchester
Reviews (4)
    • Frog Castle, Scott Donald Architecture Scott Donald Architecture Modern houses
    Frog Castle, Scott Donald Architecture Scott Donald Architecture Modern houses
    Frog Castle, Scott Donald Architecture Scott Donald Architecture Modern houses
    Frog Castle
    Albert Mill, Scott Donald Architecture Scott Donald Architecture Industrial style houses
    Albert Mill, Scott Donald Architecture Scott Donald Architecture Industrial style houses
    Albert Mill, Scott Donald Architecture Scott Donald Architecture Minimalist kitchen
    Albert Mill

    Scott Donald Architecture is a South Manchester based practice dedicated to design quality. 

    Irrespective of project type, size or budget, Scott Donald Architecture strives to create unique buildings and spaces which exceed clients' expectations. 

    Specialising mostly in contemporary houses, we apply a detailed approach to design. Notwithstanding the importance of a building's envelope, extensive focus and attention is placed on interior architecture and detailing.

    Services
    Complete Architectural and interior design services from Concept from the completion
    Service areas
    • Private Homes
    • Private Residential
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • home remodelling
    • landscape design
    • Architecture
    • manchester
    Company awards
    • 2021 British Home awards—new build house— High Commended
    • 2021 Manchester Society of Architects—New Build House— Winner
    • 2021 Designer Awards—Residential Interior— Winner
    • 2019 Manchester Society of Architects—New Build House— Winner
    • 2018 Northern Design Awards—New Build House— Winner
    • 2017 Northern Design Awards—New Build House— Winner
    Address
    42 Winstanley Road
    M33 2AR manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1619629962 www.scottdonaldarchitecture.co.uk
    Reviews

    Martin Reeves
    Scott was the lead architect on the design of my 3,500 sq ft family home in Alderley Edge. He is exceptionally thorough and professional and has a fantastic eye for detail. He delivered an innovative contemporary design that far exceeded my expectations. His creative vision has left me with a unique and beautiful home that I am very proud of
    11 months ago
    venika mulchand
    We appointed Scott Donald Architecture for our new-build house - a 14,000 sq ft contemporary home in Cheshire. Scott was able to interpret all our ideas and convert these into our stunning family home. As well as the exterior, Scott’s forte was the interior design. Scott’s eye for detail has been commended by professionals constantly throughout the build and after, his understanding of lighting and using materials is exemplary. He worked with us every step of the way, understanding how we lived and translated this into amazing spaces in our home - we love the design. We wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Scott and his team.
    12 months ago
    Domain Dave
    Scott lost the original plans to our house. Ignored many polite emails and calls asking for the plans to be returned. He finally said that he’d either lost them or thrown them away! Because of Covid there was a delay and change to our plans with the house. Both verbally and in an email he said that if I wanted the plans “then you can download them from the planning portal!” Unbelievable.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 4 reviews
