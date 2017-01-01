Scott Donald Architecture is a South Manchester based practice dedicated to design quality.
Irrespective of project type, size or budget, Scott Donald Architecture strives to create unique buildings and spaces which exceed clients' expectations.
Specialising mostly in contemporary houses, we apply a detailed approach to design. Notwithstanding the importance of a building's envelope, extensive focus and attention is placed on interior architecture and detailing.
- Services
- Complete Architectural and interior design services from Concept from the completion
- Service areas
- Private Homes
- Private Residential
- Interior Design
- Interior Architecture
- home remodelling
- landscape design
- Architecture
- manchester
- Company awards
- 2021 British Home awards—new build house— High Commended
- 2021 Manchester Society of Architects—New Build House— Winner
- 2021 Designer Awards—Residential Interior— Winner
- 2019 Manchester Society of Architects—New Build House— Winner
- 2018 Northern Design Awards—New Build House— Winner
- 2017 Northern Design Awards—New Build House— Winner
- Address
-
42 Winstanley Road
M33 2AR manchester
United Kingdom
+44-1619629962 www.scottdonaldarchitecture.co.uk