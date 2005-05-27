We are passionate about the design of beautiful outdoor spaces, both large and small. We have been doing this since 1992 and draw on our breadth of experience in creating award-winning spaces, to find innovative solutions to the challenges you give us.
- Services
- We offer a full range of professional services including garden design
- landscape architecture
- Landscape and garden construction
- horticulture
- garden maintenance and aftercare.
- Service areas
- London and surrounding areas
- South of England
- selected projects abroad
- Company awards
- John Wyer is a fellow of the Society of Garden Designers, Chartered landscape architect and BALI registered designer. Bowles & Wyer has won 30 major awards, including BALI Grand Award and Design-build Award (twice), APL Supreme Award, and medals at Chelsea Flower Show.
- Address
-
5 Williams Court, Tunnel Way
LU7 9GJ Tring
United Kingdom
+44-1296662439 www.bowleswyer.co.uk