Thoroughly Wood
Kitchen Manufacturers in Lyminge, Kent
Reviews (6)
    Aquamarine, Thoroughly Wood Thoroughly Wood Classic style kitchen
    Aquamarine, Thoroughly Wood Thoroughly Wood Classic style kitchen
    Aquamarine, Thoroughly Wood Thoroughly Wood Classic style kitchen
    Aquamarine
    Crundale, Thoroughly Wood Thoroughly Wood Country style kitchen
    Crundale, Thoroughly Wood Thoroughly Wood KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Crundale, Thoroughly Wood Thoroughly Wood Country style kitchen
    Crundale
    Art Deco, Thoroughly Wood Thoroughly Wood Eclectic style kitchen
    Art Deco, Thoroughly Wood Thoroughly Wood Eclectic style kitchen
    Art Deco, Thoroughly Wood Thoroughly Wood Eclectic style kitchen
    Art Deco
    Blackmoor, Thoroughly Wood Thoroughly Wood Classic style kitchen
    Blackmoor, Thoroughly Wood Thoroughly Wood Country style kitchen
    Blackmoor, Thoroughly Wood Thoroughly Wood Classic style kitchen
    Blackmoor

    Thoroughly Wood is a family run business specialising in bespoke kitchens & furniture. We are based in the village of Lyminge in rural Kent. All of our photos are of kitchen & furniture projects designed, hand built and installed by us. 

    Our workshop team consists of highly skilled and experienced local craftsmen, many of whom started work with us as young apprentices. We hand craft our solid wood furniture using traditional techniques and use only the finest grade, sustainably sourced solid timbers. 

    Everyone knows it is those all important personal touches that complete a bespoke kitchen. We specialise in cutting edge designs that reflect your own individual style and taste. 

    Each piece of furniture is handmade from solid timber at our workshop in Kent; therefore you are not limited to a set of standard modular units. We can design furniture and kitchens specifically to fit the most awkwardly shaped room and to meet your most exacting requirements.

    Services
    • Handmade solid wood Kitchens
    • bedrooms
    • bathrooms
    • dressing rooms
    • Dining Rooms
    • Dressers
    • Bespoke individual pieces
    • Full design & quotation service provided free of charge.
    Service areas
    Lyminge,Kent and UK & Europe
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz 2015 
    Address
    Thoroughly Wood, Little Woodlands Farm, Woodland Road
    CT18 8DP Lyminge, Kent
    United Kingdom
    +44-1303863334 www.thoroughlywood.co.uk

    Reviews

    Lambert Glenda
    I had no problems with my kitchen installation. It looked lovely. There was a small problem regarding the strength of the fridge door attachment to the wooden door, which was eventually cured, and which has caused no more problems. Now though several large and small patches of paint on the edges of the doors and units have peeled off. I have asked for someone to visit to decide how best to have this repaired. I have e mailed many times and telephoned many more times. Each time the telephone goes to answerphone and messages go unanswered. I have had a couple of reply’s to my multiple e mails, but there is no plan for a visit or for the repairs to be done. Today we drove to the workshop and we find Thoroughly Wood are no longer there. They may have moved to a nearby farm, but who knows AS I CAN GET NO REPLY.
    8 months ago
    Giulio Petruzzelli
    Excellent hand made quality furniture delivered by nice people who have shown a degree of flexibility rarely witnessed.
    almost 2 years ago
    Pete C
    Top quality bespoke, hand-made wooden furniture. We originally asked them to make and fit our kitchen and were so impressed with the people and the quality that we then asked them to fit out our small utility room with wooden units and make us a spray painted wooden corner unit for the dining room. Everyone we met (Mark the owner, Paul the designer, Phil, Martin and several others who made and fitted our kitchen) were all professional, helpful and very friendly. I thoroughly (no pun intended!) recommend them.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
