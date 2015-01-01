Thoroughly Wood is a family run business specialising in bespoke kitchens & furniture. We are based in the village of Lyminge in rural Kent. All of our photos are of kitchen & furniture projects designed, hand built and installed by us.

Our workshop team consists of highly skilled and experienced local craftsmen, many of whom started work with us as young apprentices. We hand craft our solid wood furniture using traditional techniques and use only the finest grade, sustainably sourced solid timbers.

Everyone knows it is those all important personal touches that complete a bespoke kitchen. We specialise in cutting edge designs that reflect your own individual style and taste.

Each piece of furniture is handmade from solid timber at our workshop in Kent; therefore you are not limited to a set of standard modular units. We can design furniture and kitchens specifically to fit the most awkwardly shaped room and to meet your most exacting requirements.