Do you own a beautiful, unique or unusual home? BBC One's Home Away From Home is back and they are looking for people who want to try out a home swap holiday!

Do you live in an interesting home you'd be happy to swap with someone elsewhere in the UK for a short break?

Would you like the chance to have a new experience and discover local cuisine, sight-seeing that goes beyond the guide book, and an authentic place to stay?

With Home Away from Home you could be enjoying a unique holiday experience in a stunning part of the UK...

For an application form or an initial chat, please get in touch right away! Email: homeawayfromhome@bbc.co.uk Phone: 0208 008 1468

http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/beonashow/home_...