BBC
Media & Bloggers in London
Reviews (9)
    Home Away From Home

    Do you own a beautiful, unique or unusual home? BBC One's Home Away From Home is back and they are looking for people who want to try out a home swap holiday!

    Do you live in an interesting home you'd be happy to swap with someone elsewhere in the UK for a short break?

    Would you like the chance to have a new experience and discover local cuisine, sight-seeing that goes beyond the guide book, and an authentic place to stay?

    With Home Away from Home you could be enjoying a unique holiday experience in a stunning part of the UK...

    For an application form or an initial chat, please get in touch right away! Email: homeawayfromhome@bbc.co.uk Phone: 0208 008 1468

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/beonashow/home_...

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Media Centre, Wood Lane
    W12 7TS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2080081468 www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b04ks591

    Reviews

    Hi There
    Amazing. Home of the BBC and BBC News. They do it better than anyone else.
    6 months ago
    Chis Vllge
    Site of the 1908 London Olympic stadium.
    10 months ago
    Chis Vllge
    Site of the 1908 London Olympics.
    11 months ago
