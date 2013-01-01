Your browser is out-of-date.

Denson Blake Investments
Kitchen Manufacturers in Liverpool
Reviews (1)
    Denson Blake is the company for clients that want something as unique as they are to be the centre piece of their home. It is about breathtaking design and all about the individuals tastes and ideas. There are no brochures and therefore no limits, we are only bound by the restrictions our clients set. We want to work with clients that want breathtaking kitchens. When wanting something completely unique and original is what you are looking for then Denson Blake has the skills to be able to take you through that process. It is our speciality

    Services
    • Handmade kitchen design
    • Handmade designer kitchens
    • Luxury kitchens
    Service areas
    • Manchester
    • Liverpool
    • Altrincham
    • Cheshire
    • Sale
    • North West England
    Company awards
    • Finalist in the Northern Design Awards 2013
    • Designer magazine awards commendation and Highly commended
    Address
    11-13
    L1 3DN Liverpool
    United Kingdom
    +44-1513069714 www.densonblake.co.uk

    Reviews

    Martin Cooney
    Very good installer highly recommended
    about 1 year ago
