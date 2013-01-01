Denson Blake is the company for clients that want something as unique as they are to be the centre piece of their home. It is about breathtaking design and all about the individuals tastes and ideas. There are no brochures and therefore no limits, we are only bound by the restrictions our clients set. We want to work with clients that want breathtaking kitchens. When wanting something completely unique and original is what you are looking for then Denson Blake has the skills to be able to take you through that process. It is our speciality