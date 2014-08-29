Your browser is out-of-date.

Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bath
Projects

    Bathroom design - our design process
    The Wilderness, Wilshire
    Highwood, Berkshire
    Richmond Place, London
    Catherine Place, London
    Manor Farm, Oxfordshire

    Concept interior is an interior design practice with offices in Bath and London founded by Claire Collins. Claire and her multi-skilled team work in both the commercial and residential sectors combining architecture with interior design and project management from contemporary spaces to traditional period houses.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Decoration
    • space planning
    • kitchen and bathroom design
    • Joinery Design
    • lighting design
    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Central London.
    • Cotswolds
    • Wiltshire
    • Somerset
    • Devon
    • Cornwall & SW England
    • Berkshire
    • Surrey & London
    • Gloucestershire
    • Oxfordshire
    • & all across the UK
    Address
    8 Richmond Hill
    BA1 5QT Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225329758 www.conceptinterior.co.uk
