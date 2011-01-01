Bartholomew has been creating uniquely tailored gardens since 1989. With offices in London, and a team of more than 40 skilled individuals, we have the strength of resources you can depend on. Even when your garden is complete, we can support you with a maintenance programme to nurture it through to maturity and beyond. Our goal is to create a garden environment that never ceases to excite your senses. Our passion is nature perfected.
- Very Proud Winners of a total of 19 Bali Awards (British Association of Landscape Industries) within 3 years
- Winners of 6 Bali Awards in 2011 Inc. Special Award for Best Design and Build Contractor
- Winners of 8 Bali Awards in 2012 Inc. Special Award for Best Design and Build Contractor
- Winners of 5 Bali Awards in 2013 Inc. Special Award for Best Design and Build ContractorMulti award winning design and landscaping company
- RHS Chelsea Flower Show Silver medalist winner 2013-
- RHS Chelsea Flower Show Silver-Gilt winners 2014—The Positively Stoke-on-Trent Garden
- Winners of 3 Bali Awards in 2014
Kingfisher House, Juniper Drive, Battersea Reach
SW18 1TX London
United Kingdom
+44-2079318685 bartholomewlandscaping.com