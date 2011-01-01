Your browser is out-of-date.

Bartholomew Landscaping
Landscape Designers in London
Reviews (8)
    • London Garden Chelsea, Bartholomew Landscaping Bartholomew Landscaping Modern garden
    London Garden Chelsea

    Bartholomew has been creating uniquely tailored gardens since 1989. With offices in London, and a team of more than 40 skilled individuals, we have the strength of resources you can depend on. Even when your garden is complete, we can support you with a maintenance programme to nurture it through to maturity and beyond. Our goal is to create a garden environment that never ceases to excite your senses. Our passion is nature perfected.

    Services
    • Landscape Architects
    • garden designers
    • construction and maintenance
    Service areas
    • London & International
    • London UK
    Company awards
    • Very Proud Winners of a total of 19 Bali Awards (British Association of Landscape Industries) within 3 years 
    • Winners of 6 Bali Awards in 2011 Inc. Special Award for Best Design and Build Contractor 
    • Winners of 8 Bali Awards in 2012 Inc. Special Award for Best Design and Build Contractor
    • Winners of 5 Bali Awards in 2013 Inc. Special Award for Best Design and Build ContractorMulti award winning design and landscaping company
    • RHS Chelsea Flower Show Silver medalist winner 2013-
    • RHS Chelsea Flower Show Silver-Gilt winners 2014—The Positively Stoke-on-Trent Garden
    • Winners of 3 Bali Awards in 2014
    Address
    Kingfisher House, Juniper Drive, Battersea Reach
    SW18 1TX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079318685 bartholomewlandscaping.com

    Reviews

    Radek Mondzelewski
    Great team fantastic service thanks
    3 months ago
    Aleksandrs Kolesnikovs
    Excellent
    6 months ago
    Wassath Eduardo Bastos Pinto
    Muito bom
    6 months ago
