GK Architects Ltd
Architects in London
    GK Architects is a dynamic Architect Led Design and Build company based in Kensington West London and Durham. The company specialises in high-end, luxury residential and commercial sectors, focusing on delivering outstanding designs, maximising the potential of existing buildings as well as new. We have experience of working nationally on complex and sensitive locations and have a thorough understanding of the planning system and construction process. The majority of our work is based in central London and surrounding boroughs where our single-point of responsibility and one stop shop project delivery approach works hand in hand with our clients from concept, design, project management, construction and completion.

    Our design philosophy is driven by working with the client rather then imposing our own preferences. The process is like a dialogue where we learn and try to understand our clients’ needs and likes to design a home that is truly perfect and has a sense of belonging. As architects and builders we are rigorous throughout the design and construction process and we truly believe that high quality design and build can only be achieved were there is a complete continuity with an architect in charge of the design and construction.

    Services
    • Feasibility studies
    • Financial appraisal to maximise the value
    • Masterplanning and Urban Design
    • Sustainable Design
    • Pre Planning Consultancy
    • Planning Applications
    • Conservation and Listed Building Consents
    • Works on the Listed Buildings
    • Party Wall Agreements
    • Detail Designs and Production Information
    • building regulations
    • Specifications and Schedules of Work using the latest NBS Softwares
    • Tender Documents
    • Project Management
    • Site Inspections
    • Certification Contract Administration
    • Interior and Space Planning
    • Disability Discrimination Access Audit
    Service areas
    Greater London Area and County Durham
    Address
    Vicarage House, 58-60 Kensington Church Street
    W8 4DB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2032803630 gkarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Jake Payne
    I have worked with GK on several projects over the past three years. They are nothing but professional, organised and responsive. They are always happy to have constructive conversations to make sure we get the best out of every project.
    about 1 year ago
