Dupere Design offers a full interior design service primarily for private residences, holiday homes and second homes in south west England. The Modbury showroom is home to the design studio which has a great choice of fabrics, flooring, paints, paper, soft furnishings, lighting and finishing accessories.

Services include curtain and blind making, upholstery, loose covers, and bespoke furniture.

There is also a shop selling lots of lovely things that turn a house into a home - glass, ceramics, lampshades, rugs, baskets and mirrors. A small selection is available to buy online via the website.