Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dupere Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Modbury
Overview 11Projects (11) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Blackstone Holiday Apartment in Salcombe, Devon, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design Modern dining room
    Blackstone Holiday Apartment in Salcombe, Devon, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design Balcony
    Blackstone Holiday Apartment in Salcombe, Devon, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design Balcony
    +6
    Blackstone Holiday Apartment in Salcombe, Devon
    Hygge Living, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design Living roomLighting Metal White
    Hygge Living, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design Living roomLighting Metal Metallic/Silver
    Hygge Living
    Bathrooms, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design
    Bathrooms, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design
    Bathrooms
    Bennett House, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design Classic style houses Stone Turquoise
    Bennett House, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design Classic style houses Stone White
    Bennett House, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design Classic style dining room
    +7
    Bennett House
    Recycled Products, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Plastic Blue
    Recycled Products, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Plastic Blue
    Recycled Products, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Plastic Grey
    +1
    Recycled Products
    Totem Range of Wooden Furniture, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood Brown
    Totem Range of Wooden Furniture, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Totem Range of Wooden Furniture, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design BathroomStorage Solid Wood Brown
    Totem Range of Wooden Furniture
    Show all 11 projects

    Dupere Design offers a full interior design service primarily for private residences, holiday homes and second homes in south west England.  The Modbury showroom is home to the design studio which has a great choice of fabrics, flooring, paints, paper, soft furnishings, lighting and finishing accessories.

    Services include curtain and blind making, upholstery, loose covers, and bespoke furniture.

    There is also a shop selling lots of lovely things that turn a house into a home - glass, ceramics, lampshades, rugs, baskets and mirrors.  A small selection is available to buy online via the website.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Curtain & Blind Making
    • Upholstery
    • Soft furnishings
    Service areas
    • South West of England
    • Modbury
    Address
    No 3 Broad Street,
    PL21 OPS Modbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-1548831693 www.duperedesign.com
      Add SEO element