Surfacephilia is a UK based surface pattern design studio that creates luxurious bohemian patterns for the design industry. As well as working on commissioned and licensed illustrations and patterns for other companies, Surfacephilia manufactures it’s own collections of digitally printed wallpaper, luxury fabrics, cushions and china, selling online and through other studios and shops internationally.
- Services
- Bespoke surface pattern design service for commissioning and licensing.
- Service areas
- Interior Design Products
- Interior Design
- north yorkshire
- Address
-
15 Clarence Road
TS7 0DA North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
+14737771577672 www.surfacephilia.co.uk