Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Surfacephilia
Designers in North Yorkshire
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Navajo Collection
    Decadence Collection , Surfacephilia Surfacephilia Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Decadence Collection , Surfacephilia Surfacephilia Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Decadence Collection , Surfacephilia Surfacephilia Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    +8
    Decadence Collection

    Surfacephilia is a UK based surface pattern design studio that creates luxurious bohemian patterns for the design industry. As well as working on commissioned and licensed illustrations and patterns for other companies, Surfacephilia manufactures it’s own collections of digitally printed wallpaper, luxury fabrics, cushions and china, selling online and through other studios and shops internationally.

    Services
    Bespoke surface pattern design service for commissioning and licensing.
    Service areas
    • Interior Design Products
    • Interior Design
    • north yorkshire
    Address
    15 Clarence Road
    TS7 0DA North Yorkshire
    United Kingdom
    +14737771577672 www.surfacephilia.co.uk
      Add SEO element