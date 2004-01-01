Your browser is out-of-date.

DPS ltd.
Home Builders in Wimbledon
    Kitchen Extension in Richmond
    HOUSE EXTENSION & LOFT CONVERSION IN SW LONDON
    NEW DETACHED LUXURY 5 BEDROOM HOUSE IN CLAYGATE/ESHER KT10 SURREY

    Since 2004, DPS Ltd. based in Wimbledon delivers hight standard New Build project, House Extension, Loft conversation   to people in Southwest London and Surrey. Our aim has always been to became a company that people associate with quality, professionalism and customer satisfaction.

    The aim is to establish DPS Ltd. as a London building company that people associate with quality, professionalism and customer satisfaction. We are on our way to achieve this by offering a friendly and an efficient service that offers great quality at competitive rates.  Dali Pro Services Ltd. provides quality and professional building services in London. Our team is experienced and qualified to do a complete building services.    We specialize in New Build, Loft Conversions, House Extensions and Refurbishmentin London. We offer quick solutions to any enquiries at a price which is a goodvalue for money. Dali Pro Services Ltd. has served dozens of completely satisfied customers. If you would like to get more information or know more about our customers simply take a look at our realised project in Portfolio or go to Contact, fill the form and we will answer any questions you may have that are not covered here.

    Services
    • New Build
    • Luxury Development
    • Loft Convesions
    • House extensions
    Service areas
    Greater London, Surrey, and Wimbledon
    Address
    Unit 3 , 1-9 Tennyson Road
    SW19 8SH Wimbledon
    United Kingdom
    +44-8000432333 www.dpsco.co.uk

    Reviews

    Lily Robins
    We were lucky to find them. Helped us with planning and everything from beginning till end. We love our new house. Thank you
    almost 5 years ago
    Matus Radacovsky
    I would like to express my huge gratitude to Dali and his team. We had our loft extended during summer and we could not be more delighted by the result. Not only we gained a new room with beautiful en-suit bathroom but also found a contractor that we won`t hesitate to work with again. Thank you Dali!
    over 6 years ago
    Rachel Andrew
    Hi I like to thank you for all hard work the DPS have done in our home. As chartered building surveyed I met Dali and his team on various project across the London. When comes to my house I have to do same decision as any homeowner to make sure I can have reliable company who starts and finishes the project successfully. I appointed DPS to do my house including ground floor extension, Loft conversion and refurbishment. We have been living at the property for over year now when Dali’s team finish our home and we have to say we very much like all the work. The project went smoothly. When winter start we didn’t know how properly control our new heating system so we rang DPS office and they kindly send plumber over to explained us again how to turn on and set up the heating.
    almost 6 years ago
