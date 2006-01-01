Your browser is out-of-date.

Casatech
Lighting in Javea, Alicante, Spain
    Casatech started in 2006. Doing various things associated with home technology. Then by accident we where asked by an existing client to design and build a display lighting system for an exhibition stand. This led (no pun intended) to us getting more involved in lighting systems. And now we are specialists in LED lighting

    We are able to supply the following LED lights for kitchens:

    Cabinet and under cabinet lighting

    Flexible lighting strips

    Plinth / Mini Spots

    Led bulbs

    RGB controllers and power supplies

    We have completed projects in the UK, Madrid and all over the Costa Blanca.

    Services
    • led lighting design
    • supply and install. Custom LED lighting design
    Service areas
    • UK and Europe
    • We will also ship worldwide
    • Javea, Alicante, Spain
    Company awards
    Philips LED Passport Certificate
    Address
    03730 Javea, Alicante, Spain
    United Kingdom
    casatech.eu
