Casatech started in 2006. Doing various things associated with home technology. Then by accident we where asked by an existing client to design and build a display lighting system for an exhibition stand. This led (no pun intended) to us getting more involved in lighting systems. And now we are specialists in LED lighting

We are able to supply the following LED lights for kitchens:

Cabinet and under cabinet lighting

Flexible lighting strips

Plinth / Mini Spots

Led bulbs

RGB controllers and power supplies

We have completed projects in the UK, Madrid and all over the Costa Blanca.