Bernard Khoury / DW5
Architects in Beirut
Reviews (5)
    Bernard Khoury studied architecture at the Rhode Island school of Design (B.F.A 1990 / B.Arch 1991). He received a Masters in Architectural studies from Harvard University (M.Arch 1993). In 2001, he was awarded by the municipality of Rome the honorable mention of the Borromini prize given to architects under 40 years of age. In 2004, he was awarded the Architecture + Award. He is the co-founder of the Arab Center for Architecture. He was a visiting professor at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, L'Ecole Speciale d'Architecture in Paris and the American University of Beirut. He has lectured and exhibited his work in prestigious academic institutions in Europe and the U.S including a solo show of his work given by the International Forum for Contemporary Architecture at the Aedes gallery in Berlin (2003) and numerous group shows including YOUprison at the Fondazione Sandretto in Torino (2008) and SPACE at the opening show of the MAXXI museum in Rome (2010). He was the co-curator and architect of the Kingdom of Bahrain's national pavilion at the Venice Biennale's 14th International Architecture Exhbition in 2014. His work has been extensively published by the professional press. Khoury started an independent practice in 1993. Over the past 15 years, his office has developed an international reputation and a significant diverse portfolio of projects both locally and abroad.

    Beirut
    Address
    Immeuble Societe Libanaise pour les Metaux 3rd floor, Street 56, Jisr 77, Quarantina
    2077 7209 Beirut
    Lebanon
    +961-1570670 www.bernardkhoury.com

    Chaza Charafeddine
    over 3 years ago
    Fayez Slim
    over 3 years ago
    blackdaffodils
    Very proffesional
    over 3 years ago
