VORBILD Architecture Ltd.
Architects in London, UK
Reviews (9)
Projects

    • Grange Park House, VORBILD Architecture Ltd. VORBILD Architecture Ltd. Country style doors
    Grange Park House, VORBILD Architecture Ltd. VORBILD Architecture Ltd. Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
    Grange Park House, VORBILD Architecture Ltd. VORBILD Architecture Ltd. Stairs
    +16
    Grange Park House
    Earsfield House, VORBILD Architecture Ltd. VORBILD Architecture Ltd. Stairs
    Earsfield House, VORBILD Architecture Ltd. VORBILD Architecture Ltd. Modern living room
    Earsfield House, VORBILD Architecture Ltd. VORBILD Architecture Ltd. Modern living room
    +14
    Earsfield House
    North West London Terraced House, VORBILD Architecture Ltd. VORBILD Architecture Ltd. Terrace house White
    North West London Terraced House, VORBILD Architecture Ltd. VORBILD Architecture Ltd. Classic style living room
    North West London Terraced House, VORBILD Architecture Ltd. VORBILD Architecture Ltd. Stairs White
    +20
    North West London Terraced House

    VORBILD Architecture is an architecture and interior design practice accredited by RIBA, ARB and BIID in the UK, and CROA in the Provance-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region in France. 

    We aim to give you a great and personal service regardless of your scope of work or budget. Our team aims at improving your life by reorganising and optimising the most important space you live in – your home.

    VORBILD Architecture is experienced in all aspects of the design and build process. Don’t think of us just as your architect and interior designers, but rather a trusted advisor in all matters relating to design, construction and future use. You can read our reviews some of our clients left on Houzz.

    Services
    architecture, interior design, and planning permission
    Service areas
    London and London, UK
    Company awards
    Long listed for the Don't Move Improve 2017 Awards
    Address
    Unit 107, 33 Parkway
    NW1 7PN London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2071939379 vorbild.co.uk

    Reviews

    IW
    Very professional and friendly service. We loved the design suggestions and help with receiving all the permissions. We highly recommend their project management service, as it made all the difference to our experience.
    over 2 years ago
    Debbie Long
    My partner and I met Michael through a friend of ours, about 3 years ago. We then planned on purchasing an apartment, which he helped us to evaluate in terms of future resale value ... sadly the sale fell through. Then, finally, we managed to purchase our house 2 years ago, got planning permission with his help, and later used one of Michaels builders to completely refurbish it. I admit it took longer than planned, but now, looking back, I am very grateful to his patience, advice, and hand-holding throughout the job. We love our house, and now that we have to stay indoors, we are the more grateful that we did its transformation when we did it. Michael - All the best to you and your family, stay safe, and I look forward to seeing you again when this is all over, for a well deserved hand shake and coffee.
    about 2 years ago
    Rebecca Starr
    My husband and I met Michael through a friend and when purchasing our property, we actually have seen his company on the planning website, so it meant we had to ring him. Despite the pandemic and a rather stressful time for us, he helped us navigate through the design, built and paperwork process, for which we will be forever grateful. Many thanks to Michael and his team!
    8 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
