VORBILD Architecture is an architecture and interior design practice accredited by RIBA, ARB and BIID in the UK, and CROA in the Provance-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region in France.

We aim to give you a great and personal service regardless of your scope of work or budget. Our team aims at improving your life by reorganising and optimising the most important space you live in – your home.

VORBILD Architecture is experienced in all aspects of the design and build process. Don’t think of us just as your architect and interior designers, but rather a trusted advisor in all matters relating to design, construction and future use. You can read our reviews some of our clients left on Houzz.