Nice and clean London
Building cleaning in London
Reviews (10)
    Renovation services London
    Renovation services London

    Nice and clean London is cleaning company with traditions and experience in residential and commercial cleaning. We cover London and Greater London and our services are available seven days in a week.
    Our cleaners are very well trained, vetted and friendly. They will listen carefully to your requirements and will make your property fresh and tidy. The satisfaction of our customers is very important for us and we are ready to offer full range of cleaning services - domestic cleaning, carpet cleaning and upholstery cleaning, end of tenancy cleaning, office cleaning.

    We already provide painting and renovation services and we don't make compromises with the quality of our services so we use top notch paints and tools that guarantee you excellent final results. Call us and ask about you need to know about renovation you are planning and get professional answers and budget-friendly decision.

    Services
    • domestic cleaning
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • end of tenancy cleaning
    • painting services
    • renovation services
    Service areas
    London and Greater London
    Address
    28 Tennyson Avennue
    KT3 6LY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2030266227 www.niceandcleanlondon.co.uk

    Reviews

    Amandeep Singh
    Had an end of tenancy cleaning done. They turned up on time, were friendly and did a good job. Got my full deposit back. The landlord was being very particular and mentioned one thing so asked the cleaners about it, the actual cleaner gave me a call, explained why they were being ridiculous but still offered to go to the house to clean that bit again if needed. Luckily, the landlord backed down when they would need to let them in.
    8 months ago
    Renzo Yau
    Nice and Clean London Ltd were super accommodating. I required a same day booking and Nice and Clean were able to fit me into their tight schedule. The team arrived on time and thoroughly cleaned my property to a professional standard. I trusted Nick and his team with my keys as I had a flight to catch. The keys were returned to the concierge with no issues at all! Thank you again for the amazing service!
    8 months ago
    Mams Simons
    Hi Steve The inventory clerk has provided good feedback and the ingoing tenant also said staff were friendly and polite and the flat was tidy when they arrived. Thank you for getting the job done at a moments notice; we hope to be able to provide you ample notice for future bookings and appreciate your efforts.
    10 months ago
