Paul Wiggins Architects
Architects in London
    • Kensington - Victorian terraced house, Paul Wiggins Architects Paul Wiggins Architects
    Kensington - Victorian terraced house, Paul Wiggins Architects Paul Wiggins Architects
    Kensington - Victorian terraced house, Paul Wiggins Architects Paul Wiggins Architects
    +7
    Kensington - Victorian terraced house
    Country house extension, Paul Wiggins Architects Paul Wiggins Architects
    Country house extension, Paul Wiggins Architects Paul Wiggins Architects
    Country house extension, Paul Wiggins Architects Paul Wiggins Architects
    +5
    Country house extension
    Semi-detached glory hole, Paul Wiggins Architects Paul Wiggins Architects Modern living room
    Semi-detached glory hole, Paul Wiggins Architects Paul Wiggins Architects Modern living room
    Semi-detached glory hole, Paul Wiggins Architects Paul Wiggins Architects Modern living room
    +20
    Semi-detached glory hole

    High end residential architect & interior designer

    Services
    Architecture & Interior design
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    SW14 8JT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088784850 www.paulwigginsarchitects.com
