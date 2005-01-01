Project Artichoke was established in 2005, as Kerri Russell Garden Design. With a vision to integrate her designs with high quality construction, the business has evolved into Project Artichoke.

Based in Perth, Western Australia, we specialize primarily in residential design, but have the scope to look at anything from a simple planting layout to fully specified commercial designs.

Kerri focuses on delivering a boutique style service that encompasses value design, thorough detailing and individual attention.

From the consult, and right through the construction process, we will work with you and our trades to ensure we reach an outcome that surpasses all expectations.

With expertise and accredited qualifications in both Garden Design and Project Management, along with over 8 years experience as a Senior Landscape Designer for Tim Davies Landscaping, you can be sure that you are in professional hands.