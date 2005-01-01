Your browser is out-of-date.

Project Artichoke
Landscape Designers in Stirling
Projects

    • Applecross Project, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Tropical style pool
    Applecross Project, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Tropical style pool
    Applecross Project, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Tropical style pool
    +14
    Applecross Project
    Mullaloo Project, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Minimalist style garden
    Mullaloo Project, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Minimalist style garden
    Mullaloo Project, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Minimalist style garden
    +6
    Mullaloo Project
    Applecross, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Modern garden
    Applecross, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Modern garden
    Applecross, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Modern garden
    +8
    Applecross
    Duncraig Project, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Modern garden
    Duncraig Project, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Modern pool
    Duncraig Project, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Modern garden
    +25
    Duncraig Project
    Scarborough Project, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Scarborough Project, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Tropical style garden
    Scarborough Project, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
    +5
    Scarborough Project

    Project Artichoke was established in 2005, as Kerri Russell Garden Design. With a vision to integrate her designs with high quality construction, the business has evolved into Project Artichoke.

    Based in Perth, Western Australia, we specialize primarily in residential design, but have the scope to look at anything from a simple planting layout to fully specified commercial designs.

    Kerri focuses on delivering a boutique style service that encompasses value design, thorough detailing and individual attention.

    From the consult, and right through the construction process, we will work with you and our trades to ensure we reach an outcome that surpasses all expectations.

    With expertise and accredited qualifications in both Garden Design and Project Management, along with over 8 years experience as a Senior Landscape Designer for Tim Davies Landscaping, you can be sure that you are in professional hands.

    Services
    • landscape design
    • Landscape Project Management
    • landscape architecture
    Service areas
    • Perth Western Australia
    • Australasia
    • Stirling (via Skype or Email for International clients)
    Address
    11/37 Cedric Street
    6021 Stirling
    Australia
    +61-417951710 www.projectartichoke.com.au
