Renowned textile artisans Morton Young and Borland have been exclusively weaving Scottish

lace and madras sheers since 1900. MYB Textiles are recognised worldwide for their commitment to ensuring the highest quality of production. MYB Textiles are defined by time honoured heritage, expert technique and a passion for continuing lace and madras production. From vision to technique the new collections have pushed the boundaries of the product itself and the machinery involved in the production. MYB look to challenge the very perception and production of their signature product – driven by continual product and design innovation, new technology and a highly skilled workforce.