MYB Textiles
Textiles & Upholstery in Newmilns
Reviews (3)
    MYB Textiles Mill
    Galloway Sheers Collection

    Renowned textile artisans Morton Young and Borland have been exclusively weaving Scottish
    lace and madras sheers since 1900. MYB Textiles are recognised worldwide for their commitment to ensuring the highest quality of production. MYB Textiles are defined by time honoured heritage, expert technique and a passion for continuing lace and madras production. From vision to technique the new collections have pushed the boundaries of the product itself and the machinery involved in the production. MYB look to challenge the very perception and production of their signature product – driven by continual product and design innovation, new technology and a highly skilled workforce.

    Services
    • Manufacturer
    • Design
    • bespoke textile services
    Service areas
    Interior fabrics and Newmilns
    Address
    14 Stoneygate Road
    KA16 9AL Newmilns
    United Kingdom
    +44-1560321210 www.mybtextiles.com

    Reviews

    David Whyte
    about 3 years ago
    Eileen Wilson
    almost 4 years ago
    Isobel Colquhoun
    Hidden gem, very helpful staff great stock of cotton voiles at reasonable prices a little bit of history in Ayrshire do tours of factory with prior booking.Phone to make booking as shop only open by appointment well worth a visit if looking for voiles Ayrshire made baby blankets all stock made on site.
    over 2 years ago
