Heidi Ranson Designs
Designers in Northumberland
    CONTEMPORARY LOUNGE
    Contemporary Lounge
    Contemporary Lounge

    Heidi Ranson  Designs combines projects in Interior Design with the development of unique product ranges and bespoke art installations. Simultaneously driven by functionality and aesthetics my philosophy is not to clutter this world with unnecessary things but to find the hidden beauty within each space. An understated style and simplicity of design lies at the core of my studio. I have been commissioned nationwide and my designs have featured on television and in several publications. Having previously received a business award my listed lighting designs were nominated for the prestigious FX design awards. My current portfolio features an ecclectic range of work including: Lighting,Contemporary art, Textile installations...Anything Different Really !

    Services
    Interior Design. Contemporary Art Installations
    Service areas
    Northumberland
    Company awards
    Business award from Arts Council : Best new creative business. Two listed designs
    Address
    Upper Store House, St Helens Street Corbridge
    NE45 5BE Northumberland
    United Kingdom
    +14737761403766 www.heidiransondesigns.co.uk
