Heidi Ranson Designs combines projects in Interior Design with the development of unique product ranges and bespoke art installations. Simultaneously driven by functionality and aesthetics my philosophy is not to clutter this world with unnecessary things but to find the hidden beauty within each space. An understated style and simplicity of design lies at the core of my studio. I have been commissioned nationwide and my designs have featured on television and in several publications. Having previously received a business award my listed lighting designs were nominated for the prestigious FX design awards. My current portfolio features an ecclectic range of work including: Lighting,Contemporary art, Textile installations...Anything Different Really !