Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design
Garden & Landscape Supplies in The Stables Courtyard, Renishaw Hall, Sheffield
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Our mission is simple. To create inspirational gardens and landscapes, where exquisite plant combinations compliment only the finest quality hard landscaping materials.

    We aim to create a living landscape that will change the way you view and use your outdoor space. A beautiful location for you to entertain friends, relax with family and enjoy life outside. It’s a mighty claim, but at Bestall & Co we believe we don’t just design gardens, we change lives. We pride ourselves on making the process of designing and building your dream garden as stress free as possible.

    Services
    • Garden/ Landscape Design
    • Plant Supply
    • Planting
    • Plant Care
    • Garden Management
    • Product Sourcing and Supply.
    Service areas
    • The Stables Courtyard,Renishaw Hall,Sheffield
    • England
    Company awards
    Awarded Gold & Best in Show at The Harrogate Flower Show 2015
    Address
    The Garden Design Studio
    S21 3WB The Stables Courtyard, Renishaw Hall, Sheffield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1246439340 www.bestall.co

    Reviews

    Margaret Fiddes
    Lee came to speak to our garden group this morning. He was great - entertaining and fascinating at the same time. We very much enjoyed having him with us today.
    7 months ago
    Claire Stretton
    Neither have I had a response to my website query nor following a call and a message being left. If there is a current issue with capacity or the like, a courtesy email / call would have been a good business response, not impressed.
    10 months ago
    Lindsey Punton
    Fantastic job designing and building our firepit from Lee and his team! We would 100% recommend. We couldn't be happier :)) James and Lindsey
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element