ABOUT
Meme has spent the last twenty years in the interior furnishing industry, having worked for Mulberry Home in the Export market and travelled extensively, established Mimos Interiors in 1999, trained at KLC school of Design and is now a member of the British Institute of Interior Design.
Mimos Interiors has a classically contemporary style believing in timeless elegance, the aim is for clients to enjoy the journey of transforming their home.
- Services
- We are a company that tailors how we work with your requirements
- designing a scheme for the whole house
- and managing the installation. Design consultation. Sample boards – consisting of floor layouts
- lighting plans
- furniture
- Soft furnishings
- wall and floor finishes. Sourcing products and Art. We are passionate about design
- offering a high level of creativity
- using exceptional materials
- beautiful textiles and finishes to create a stunning space tailored to the clients needs. Contact us
- for a complimentary design consultation to discuss your requirements.
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
42 Wallace Court , 42 Tizzard Grove
SE3 9EP London
United Kingdom
+1473796662931902030157143 www.mimosinteriors.co.uk