Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mimos Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • ABOUT 

    Meme has spent the last twenty years in the interior furnishing industry, having worked for Mulberry Home in the Export market and travelled extensively, established Mimos Interiors in 1999,  trained at KLC school of Design and is now a member of the British Institute of Interior Design.  

    Mimos Interiors has a classically contemporary style believing in timeless elegance, the aim is for clients to enjoy the journey of transforming their home.

    Services
    • We are a company that tailors how we work with your requirements
    • designing a scheme for the whole house
    • and managing the installation. Design consultation. Sample boards – consisting of floor layouts
    • lighting plans
    • furniture
    • Soft furnishings
    • wall and floor finishes. Sourcing products and Art. We are passionate about design
    • offering a high level of creativity
    • using exceptional materials
    • beautiful textiles and finishes to create a stunning space tailored to the clients needs. Contact us
    • for a complimentary design consultation to discuss your requirements.
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    42 Wallace Court , 42 Tizzard Grove
    SE3 9EP London
    United Kingdom
    +1473796662931902030157143 www.mimosinteriors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Barbara Mills
    Meme, the amazingly talented yet whole hearted face of Mimos Interiors, has radically changed my life.Her brief was to assist me to renovate my entire house. Over the course of a few weeks, Meme took time to understand me and my needs. Meme took on board the overall budget and structured the work to happen in planned and logical phases. Where necessary, Meme will always find an affordable alternative without compromising on style. Meme is excellent at keeping in touch and is very much client focused. Meme delivered a first class service, always within budget and always with the most impressive ‘can do’ attitude. No job was too small nor any change to the plan that I requested, of which there were many(!), any trouble. We stayed in the house whilst all the work was undertaken. Meme co-ordinated all the workmen and tradesmen so efficiently that, despite the upheaval which comes with having builders in the house, we didn’t feel overwhelmed over the many months the work took place. Meme is very well connected and has been able to refer other professionals, such as a landscape garden, who have all been equally impressive. I asked Meme to decorate my house and she’s given me a stylish, modern, user friendly, serene home. I can neither thank nor praise Meme enough.
    over 4 years ago
    Meme Laurence
    Last year I bought a very dilapidated 248m2 flat in a beautiful eighteenth century building full of original features. It is now an exceptional property exquisitely finished thanks to Meme. I am delighted with the outcome and could not have achieved it without Meme’s help and original ideas. Meme helped with all aspects of the work providing valuable leads ( electrician etc) and opinions on everything. She helped in designing and sourcing bathrooms , tiles and a bespoke shell finish to match my love for the sea. We chose tasteful colour schemes, curtains and lighting together as well as door knobs and all detailing. Meme was always careful to take account of my personal taste and furniture to create a blend that works extremely well. Meme even sourced some bespoke hand painted mirrors to creat an exclusive finish. Most of all Meme was always fun to deal with and full of original ideas. It was a truly differentiated and high service experience. I would recommend Mimos Interiors to anyone. George Maddison
    over 2 years ago
    jeanette purcell
    Meme worked with me on the refurbishment of my flat which required a new kitchen, colour scheme and furnishings. She took time to understand my need, my tastes and my budget and provided me with some very creative options. She came up with ideas that would never have occurred to me but never forced her suggestions on me. She is patient and easy to work with. My flat looks fantastic thanks to her help. I would highly recommend Meme.
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element