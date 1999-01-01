ABOUT

Meme has spent the last twenty years in the interior furnishing industry, having worked for Mulberry Home in the Export market and travelled extensively, established Mimos Interiors in 1999, trained at KLC school of Design and is now a member of the British Institute of Interior Design.

Mimos Interiors has a classically contemporary style believing in timeless elegance, the aim is for clients to enjoy the journey of transforming their home.